Target PS5 Restock is Dropping on Dec. 16--Watch Out For this Massive Pre-Holiday Stock

Target is currently hosting a major PS5 restock at the moment. This Thursday morning, Dec. 16, expect that many buyers will rush to the store just to obtain this elusive console.

If you are here to score Sony's gaming gadget before Christmas, now is the best time to go to this retailer to get one. Don't miss your chance of grabbing PlayStation 5 on Target, but be ready for a long queue ahead since many retailers have reportedly canceled their pre-holiday orders.

Target PS5 Restock is Now Live

Previously, Gaming Intel reported that Target has been preparing to drop PS5 stocks from their warehouses. At first, many people did not believe this rumor, but it turns out that it's true as of Dec. 16.

Of course, customers expect it to be a major restock event for bigger chances of snagging the console. However, some reports said that what would happen on Thursday is just a minor stock drop.

Regardless of whether it is huge or a small restock wave, it's still worth visiting the store for this opportunity. Prominent restock insider Jake Randall previously predicted that this would happen in Target pretty soon.

According to the restock expert, if the store will stop dropping consoles on Dec. 16, the next PS5 restock could likely take place on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 AM to 9 AM ET.

For now, Target will allow customers to purchase PlayStations online. The in-store pickups remain available in the store, according to the report.

Where to Buy PS5 If You Miss Target Restock

PS5 Christmas restocks keep on coming as we approach 2022. If you miss the opportunity to purchase PlayStation 5 on Target this week, CNET listed the possible stores you could visit to continue your shopping.

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Amazon

Newegg

PlayStation Direct

eBay

StockX

PS5 Restock Tracker and Tips

The same news outlet wrote that before Christmas, GameStop could potentially release another round of PS5 stocks on Friday, Dec. 17.

In addition, Amazon was seen to have a PS5 listing that could push through Dec. 31. However, it appears that this restock will only be available for Prime members.

CNET reminded the buyers to stay away from people who sell consoles on Twitter for extra tips. Don't forget to keep your eye on trusted insiders like Wario64 and Matt Swider for more PlayStation 5 announcements.

Most importantly, don't forget to tune in after 10 AM PT. This period is usually when surprised restocks appear in the stores so this is the best time to visit them online.

If you have no luck with getting Sony's console on Thursday or Friday, you can check more stores that offer Xbox Series X stock.

