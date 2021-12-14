(Photo : Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series trampled the PS5 in the US console sales figures last Black Friday and Thanksgiving month. It comes despite the ongoing supply mess brought upon by the raging chip shortage issue.

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series Tops US Sales

As per the report by Business Insider, Nintendo and Microsoft's Xbox are the leading gaming consoles in terms of sales last month or in November.

The news outlet further noted that the holidays have been traditionally the most important time of the year for video gaming firms. It has been the trend since dating back during the early days of the Nintendo Entertainment System or the NES.

To be more precise, Insider added that November is home to massive retail sales with all-time low bargain prices as consumers typically buy their holiday gifts during this month.

Now, the latest data showed that both Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series took the spotlight during the most critical time of the year--not just for the gaming console industry, but the retail market in general as well.

In fact, Nintendo announced on Dec. 13 that it sold a whopping 1 million Switch gaming consoles just for the month of November.

On the flip side, the sales figures of the Xbox Series trailed behind the handheld console of the Japanese gaming giant, according to the news story by The Verge.

Although, unlike Nintendo, Microsoft did not actually officially announce their sales data for the Black Friday month, an analyst confirmed that the Xbox Series console took the second spot in US sales.

NPD analyst, Mat Piscatella, shared figures from the United States Video Games Consumer Spend on Twitter, adding that the Xbox and Switch took the first two spots.

The Verge further noted the decision of Microsoft to offer an Xbox Series S with lesser power and a less expensive price tag could have helped the firm to extend the availability of its gaming console.

PS5 Lags in November Sales

Meanwhile, the massively sought-after console of Sony, the PlayStation 5, found itself at the bottom of the top three list, lagging behind its rivals during the November US sales.

The video game analyst, Piscatella, told Insider in the same report that the reason behind the reign of Microsoft and Nintendo during the Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales was all due to the stock availability.

The NPD analyst further noted that "the console with the most units in the market will lead the charts."

Piscatella went on to predict that it "will likely be the case for a long while" as the ongoing chip shortage continues to mess up with the stocks of the next-gen gaming consoles.

