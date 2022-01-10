BrightView Technologies, a leading global supplier of high-performance, engineered optics and Micro Lens Array components, today announced that it is expanding its manufacturing capacity to support new growth initiatives for 2022 and beyond. As part of a 10-year lease renewal on its Triangle Business Center headquarters in the Research Triangle Park area, the improved facilities will help accelerate BrightView's development across a variety of advancing industries.

"Since our inception as a global pioneer in visual intelligence solutions for the lighting industry, BrightView has seen a significant increase in demand across emerging markets such as LiDAR, 3D sensing, autonomous vehicles and electronic display," said Jennifer Aspell, CEO at BrightView Technologies. "By strategically expanding production capabilities at our home in RTP, we will be better positioned to serve the market with high-quality products that are mass produced for customers."

As part of the expansion, BrightView is finalizing designs for two new production lines with the possibility of adding a third at a later date. Facility improvements to support the production expansion are scheduled to begin in early 2022 and be complete by mid-year. The facilities will strategically support the company's ascension in new cutting-edge markets and expand clean rooms capacity for the increased development and manufacture of innovative optical films and components to meet demanding customer specifications.

"BrightView's differentiation stems not only from our technology innovation, but our ability to rapidly combine customer-effective designs with high production capabilities," added Aspell. "We are excited to see where these improvements take us as BrightView's business grows across the industries we serve."

BrightView has experienced steady year-over-year revenue growth since being acquired by Tredegar Corporation in 2010. Recent executive hires, including Jonae Wilson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Larry Richards, Director of Manufacturing, will help drive the company forward in its next phase of growth and development. BrightView will unveil a new logo and branding elements in early 2022 to signify a major milestone in its new journey.

BrightView's visual intelligence solutions are used in a range of dynamic applications, including consumer electronics, 3D Sensing, automotive, lighting, machine vision, horticulture and other optical management markets. To learn more about BrightView Technologies, visit www.brightviewtechnologies.com.

