Uber has officially ended its support for Apple Watch. Gone are the days that users could get an Uber ride through the use of their smartwatch, and although new downloads are still permitted, users will only be getting a short message that ends with a sad face emoji.

According to the story by MacRumors, quite curiously, Uber looks to have been silently removing support for its very own Apple Watch app. This move started in the last month of 2021, and a number of Uber users have found that they were no longer able to access the Uber app from their wrist.

As of the moment, Uber has not decided to officially remove it from the App Store. To add, the app is still pretty much downloadable for Apple Watch users.

Nothing Changed for the Official Uber Support Site

For users that try to open the app, however, they will be met with a poorly-worded message regarding the app dropping its support. To end the message, Uber used a sad face emoji.

Uber, however, has not officially updated its support site in order to reflect the change either. Despite the app being unavailable ever since December 8, 2021. When it comes to Uber for the App Store, the support site still suggests that users can use the app in order to get an Uber ride.

Uber's Initial Launch on the Apple Watch Back in 2018

The official Uber Apple Watch app has long been available ever since the initial Apple Watch app's initial launch back in 2015. There has, however, always been limited functionality on the Uber Apple Watch app compared to that on the iPhone.

The Uber Apple Watch app did not support uberPOOL, ETA sharing, fare splitting, or even the option that allowed users to previously contact their Uber driver, which according to MacRumors, could also be the reason as to why it has been discontinued.

Company Suggests Uber Apple Watch Users to Move to the iPhone App

As of the moment, Uber is suggesting that Apple Watch users move over to the iPhone app in order to request an Uber ride. It is currently unclear, however, when the Uber Apple Watch app will be removed completely.

It does make just very little sense to keep the app around and the ending message left by the ridesharing company is confusing. Uber isn't the only ridesharing app that decided to stop support for the Apple Watch.

Lyft Also Pushes Away from the Apple Watch Support

A competitor of Uber, Lyft, pulled its official Apple Watch from the App Store all the way back in 2018, and has offered integration for the Apple Watch beyond notifications ever since then.

The Uber app on the Apple Watch currently ends with the words "sorry for the inconvenience".

