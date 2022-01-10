T-Mobile has blocked the Apple iCloud Private Relay on its very own cellular network. Quite interestingly, T-Mobile noted that the reason it isn't available is because it is "not compatible."

Apple iCloud Plus Subscription Features

According to the story by XDA-developers, Apple initially announced its very own iCloud Plus subscription sometime last year. To add, the subscription has a few additional features beyond those of the usual cloud storage functionality that is already offered by the more affordable iCloud plans.

The new subscription even includes a secure video for home cameras, its very own email proxy service, and a Private Relay, which is a VPN-like feature that is already supported on the iOS 15 routing all the internet traffic in the official Apple Safari web browser throughout multiple points in order to obscure the origin.

T-Mobile is Not Compatible with iCloud Private Relay

The feature is reportedly intended to improve privacy, but it seems like T-Mobile remains uninterested. With that, there have been a number of reports saying that T-Mobile has been blocking the iCloud Private Relay on the company's cellular network ever since its initial launch.

A noted tech leaker, Max Weinbach, shared a screenshot back in June explaining T-Mobile is not compatible with iCloud Private Relay. To expand, there were reports from others back in July, September, and even December, which included evidence of some customers that are using T-Mobile's network like Mint Mobile being affected.

T-Mobile Web Guard Blocks the iCloud Private Relay

An article by 9to5Mac was officially able to confirm the issue but as of the moment, Private Relay currently works for a number of T-Mobile users. To add, the Tmo Report was able to get an internal document stating customers using content filtering and blocking features enabled like T-Mobile Web Guard block the iCloud Private Relay.

T-Mobile, as of the moment, isn't the only carrier that could be worried about Private Relay. As per The Telegraph, a number of European network operations actually signed a joint letter towards the European Commission back in August calling for Apple to discontinue its own Private Relay.

Companies Sign a Letter Regarding Private Relay Implementation

Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and of course, T-Mobile (or European T-Mobile) have all signed the letter stating that how the private relay is implemented will actually have quite significant consequences when it comes to its terms of undermining European digital sovereignty.

Furthermore, the letter noted that the private relay would actually impair others to be able to innovate and compete in the downstream digital markets. To add, the letter also noted that it could negatively impact the ability of the operators to efficiently manage certain telecommunication networks.

As of the moment, there is no other statement regarding T-Mobile's decision to block the Apple iCloud Private Relay aside from the letter.

