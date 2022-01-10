For a number of years, Google has been pushing a brand new communications protocol which is called the Rich Communication Services or RCS. With that, the senior vice president of Android at the company tried to persuade Apple to adopt support for the RCS on the iMessages.

Google Pushes for RCS as Replacement to SMS

According to the story by MacRumors, Google is pushing for the RCS, which is designed to replace the standard SMS. RCS is capable of offering support for higher resolution videos and photos, audio messages, improved encryption, bigger file size, and more!

For the last couple of months, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google's senior vice president of Android, has actually been trying to persuade Apple to adopt RCS support. To add, he even took to Twitter in order to speak out regarding the company's lack of RCS support for Apple's iMessages.

iPhones vs Androids in Messaging

As per an article by The Wall Street Journal, an article regarding teens with iPhones were ostracizing peers with "green bubble" chat messages found on Android phones. To add, Lockheimer accused Apple of "peer pressure and bullying" saying the company should implement RCS to help solve a number of messaging issues that already exist between iPhone and Android users.

Just recently, Lockheimer tweeted out a clarification regarding his statement, which sparked quite a conversation on Twitter. As per Lockheimer, Google is not actually "asking Apple" to make its own iMessage available on Android, but rather the company just wants Apple to support the new industry standard when it comes to modern messaging through the RCS.

Google Senior VP of Android Provides List of Reasons for RCS Adoption

Lockheimer's very own lengthy Twitter thread currently offers a list of certain reasons as to why Apple should adopt the RCS. These include cross-platform read receipts and type indicators, improved group texting, and secure 1:1 messages that happen between iPhone and Android users.

As per Lockheimer, supporting RCS would help improve the experience for both Android and iOS users alike. To add, he stated that the RCS would also help improve the experience and privacy of Apple's iOS users.

Lockheimer Invites Apple to Work with Google for RCS Adoption

By not adopting RCS, the company is now holding back the industry and also preventing both Android and iPhone customers from having the best possible messaging interactions. To add, Lockheimer ended his Twitter thread by saying that Google is actually happy to "work with Apple" in order to make RCS interoperability come to life.

As of the moment, Apple remains the last major RCS holdout as certain US carriers, which include AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, have already started adoption for RCS support on Android devices.

As of the moment, Apple has not given comment as to whether or not the company does plan to add RCS support in the future. To add, the company's current position remains unknown.

