A redesigned Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive this coming March as stated by the company's CEO, Albert Bourla. He said that the new vaccine is specifically developed against the new Omicron variant.

Right now, the global pandemic is worsening as more infectious strains are being discovered by medical experts and scientists across the globe.

Because of this, some schools in the United States are now deciding to cancel the classes to prevent further infections. Omicron is not the only variant that worries people.

Recently, TechTimes reported that the new COVID-19 variant Deltacron was identified in Cyprus. On the other hand, the World Health Organization also confirmed another strain called IHU.

Redesigned Pfizer Vaccine to Arrive

According to Reuters' latest report, Pfizer is now working with BioNTech SE to create the new vaccine. This new vaccine is expected to contain the previous version of the vaccine and the new one.

"This vaccine will be ready in March. We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk," said Bourla via CNBC.

He added that the new Pfizer vaccine is expected to provide better protection against Omicron infections. As of the moment, the efficiency of the new medicine against Omicron is still unknown.

But, you can expect more information from Pfizer as days go by. Meanwhile, the CEO said that they are preparing to file for a U.S. regulatory approval for the new vaccine.

He added that switching to the new vaccine's development will not be an issue since Pfizer has already built a better manufacturing capacity.

Why the Redesigned Vaccine is Important

Albert released a new statement saying that two regular vaccine doses are not enough to prevent Omicron infections. He added that they don't offer strong protection against the new variant.

Pfizer's CEO also explained that the new COVID-19 strain is harder to target. If this is true, then the upcoming redesigned vaccine will be quite essential.

However, this will still depend on the results of the vaccine's upcoming tests.

