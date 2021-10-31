Instagram Adds Clickable Links to Stories | Here's How to Do This

Instagram is focusing on bringing more business-driven features for this year. The recent update could give way to an exclusive that is now on early access.

The social media platform now brings clickable links to IG stories. There's also a new Link Sticker option that users could try right now. Before, this feature was only available for those who had a large number of followers.

Instagram's Clickable Link Stickers

According to a report by Forbes, Instagram announced on its blog post that it will now expand the ability to include links in Stores for all accounts. This cool feature will let you add a dedicated link URL, in addition to choosing different color options.

If ever someone views your Stories, he/she can simply click on your added sticker to go to a respective link.

Furthermore, the social-sharing application is seeking ways to improve customization options for the said feature. Specifically, the platform wanted to clarify what a user will see upon clicking the link.

There are instances that an account could not use the feature or unsee the option for the link sticker. This could happen if the user's account is still "too new."

It's also important to remember that those who have been reported due to inappropriate content are barred from using this feature. For some time, those who can't utilize the "Clickable Links" could wait for now until the feature becomes available for them.

How to Add Clickable Links to Your Instagram Stories

With the removal of the feature's restriction, anyone can now add links using the Link Stickers. While it may take a while for the company to roll out the feature to all accounts, there's a series of steps that you can follow if you want to test it as early as now.

Here's how you can get started with the Clickable Links, according to NDTV.

Open the Instagram application on your phone and swipe right. After that, an option will come out telling you that you can now post media as a story. After adding the photo or a video, swipe up to see a sticker selection. There should be a Link option that will pop out. You can find it next to the poll widget choices and below the GIF. Tap the Link option. Copy and paste the URL that you want to include in Stories. Then, the link will appear afterward. You can have the freedom to move it anywhere in your Stories. You can see a Link Sticker that you can click. Remember that users who click it will be directed to the particular URL that you posted. Post anything on your Stories, and don't forget to tap Share.

Instagram Pronouns Feature

Back in May, we reported that Instagram is now launching a special feature for gender identification. The Facebook-owned firm added choices of pronouns such as ey/em/eir, fae/faer/faers, xe/xem/xyr, ze/hir/hirs, and thons/thons to name a few.

In case Instagram is down, there's a method that you can do to know if it is working. Begin by going to the Help page and looking for Issues. Don't forget to update your app to its latest version, as well.

