Instagram is focusing on Reels, its TikTok-like functionality, moving forward to 2022 while doubling down on its video and messaging features, the CEO of the social media platform Adam Mosseri announced.

The Instagram exec shared what the users of the platform, which started as a mere photo-sharing app, should expect from it in the coming year as the trends are rapidly changing.

Instagram in 2022

As per the news stories by CNET, the chief executive of Instagram further revealed that the social media service plans to "rethink what Instagram is" as we welcome the new year.

The reason behind the reevaluation for the coming year is the instantaneous transition of the world to something new. The Instagram exec further noted that "we're going to have to change with it."

The exec further said that "we're thinking about who we are, what we value, and what kind of change we want to affect in the world."

On top of the rethinking process, the Instagram boss also shared what the social media app is looking to focus on in the upcoming year.

Instagram Reels' Future

Mosseri announced that Instagram is looking to "double down" its video features by specifically focusing its efforts on its recently introduced functionality, Reels, according to the report by Engadget.

What's more, the tech exec further assured its users that the TikTok-like feature on the app is about to grow even more in 2022.

However, it is to note that Mosseri did not mention anything in particular about the future of Reels, aside from these vague pronouncements.

Instagram and User Control

On top of that, Mosseri also disclosed that Instagram will continue to double down on features that will give its users more control on the platform.

He went on to highlight that the social media app has begun doing so this year with its additional features, such as hiding the like counts, Hidden Words, and even the parental controls.

However, it turned out that more similar features are coming to the Meta-owned social media in 2022.

Yet again, the Instagram boss did not give any specifics about the upcoming "control" features of the social media platform.

Instagram to Focus on Messaging

Aside from that, the CEO also added that the app is also gearing up to focus more on its messaging features.

Mosseri admits that it is the primary means of how people online connect. As such, Instagram is looking to improve its private messaging functionalities as well in 2022.

