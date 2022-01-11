Elon Musk expressed his beliefs regarding web3 by saying that Moxie Marlinspike's blog post about this is accurate, affirming that he agreed with what the fellow CEO said online. Here, the Signal Messenger CEO regarded that the web3 will soon replace the internet as a decentralized platform that would change a lot in the landscape.

Elon Musk Agrees with Moxie Marlinspike's web3 Opinion

In a Twitter exchange by two of the most unlikely CEOs on the internet, Tesla founder and encrypted messaging platform, Signal Messenger's CEO, said a lot in their conversation. Marlinspike did most of the talking with his blog post entry about the web3 and his perception of it.

However, Musk, too, said a lot by saying that it is accurate, something that he seems to agree with despite being an opinion of another.

The Tesla CEO is fond of cryptocurrency, so this opinion of a fellow enthusiast of the decentralized platform is a massive statement to how they view the new phase.

The upcoming web3 platform may not be ready, but it still brings a lot to the public than what people realize now. No other pioneers or proponents of web3 rises, but the support and knowledge of people behind it show an extensive one already.

Read Also: NFTs on Web3: What Are The Possible Reasons for Internet Users to Shift on New Platform?

Accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2022

Decentralized Platform of web3: Soon to Rise

Marlinspike's web3 summary is the CEO's opinion of said platform, mainly how he views the new phase of the internet and its current status. The CEO noted that web1 is decentralized, web2 became centralized, and web3 has been going back to its roots since the first release.

Moreover, Marlinspike believes that both cryptocurrency and NFTs will play a massive role in web3 and its arrival, especially as both are proponents of a decentralized take on digital currency.

Soon, web3 will come and replace the big tech's control on web2, making the internet more about regular people, as what web1 initially portrayed.

web3 and the Internet Today

Today's current phase of the internet is known as the web2, or as labeled by Marlinspike as the "centralized" platform that brought together different social media networks and the world together. However, that is to change in the next phase of the internet. It would take on decentralized elements such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

However, two popular opinions on the internet regarding web3 said that it is not decentralized now and is under the control of "venture capitalists," as per Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. The statement suggests that web3 is not yet ready for its release on the internet today and would need tweaks to achieve its decentralized status fully.

The world is rapidly changing, and so does its use of technology and consumption of the online world.

It may be so that web2 brought people closer together in a more centralized fashion, but as the demands and trends shift, so do the platforms and media around it.

Web3 is the next phase of the internet, and it would dictate a lot about the next generations, something that Moxie Marlinspike and Elon Musk have stakes in and know about now.

Related Article: Pantera's Joey Krug Thinks Ethereum Has a Lead-of-a-Network Effect on the Market | $ETH Going Bullish?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.