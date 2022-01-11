It is the iOS 15.2 bug that turns off the iCloud Private Relay, and the issue remains with Apple, says T-Mobile, as the carrier receives blame from many users regarding the matter. The cellular network provider regarded that the problem was not with them, and they already talked with Apple regarding the issue, with the fix to come from Cupertino.

iOS 15.2 Bug is the Reason for iCloud Private Relay Issues, Not T-Mobile

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman via Twitter, T-Mobile cleared their name regarding the iCloud Private Relay compatibility issues with the network and their service. T-Mobile got the blame for allegedly turning off Apple's privacy feature, which put the notion of not having compatible services to the iCloud.

The statement by T-Mobile said that Apple's bug for the iOS 15.2 is the one to blame and not the carrier, effectively putting the spotlight on the tech company. According to 9 to 5 Mac, the issue persists whenever turning on the mobile data on the smartphones, and this was the reason why people initially thought it had something to do with T-Mobile.

Read Also: Apple Discontinues Beats Pill Plus, No Longer Available on Both Apple and Beats' Websites

Apple Already Fixing iCloud Private Relay Issue for Users?

For now, Apple did not yet respond to the matter at hand, so it is unknown if the Cupertino company is already fixing the iCloud Private Relay issue that its users face. Maybe the fix would come on the company's next update, fixing known bugs and addressing the solutions for it, focusing on the iPhone's chances in the OS.

Apple's iCloud Private Relay and T-Mobile Issues

People initially blamed T-Mobile for the issues in their iCloud Private Relay that turned it off for no reason, only to activate it again and repeat the nuisance to their use of the service. The users initially thought that the iOS or iCloud feature was not compatible with T-Mobile, and it would have been the reason for some to change carriers.

The iCloud Private Relay users should know that the service from the company is still under a beta testing phase in the current iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey, and it would typically face troubles. It is important to note that Apple is still developing the service, and it is still adjusting to its release on the tech landscape, hence its difficulties.

Apple did not respond yet to what T-Mobile said in their statement that put the blame all over the Cupertino giant for its faulty technology.

However, if Apple were to hash this out, it can soon work with T-Mobile network users and other carriers for the ease of use and anonymity of a person's use of the internet, courtesy of iCloud.

Related Article: Apple Says Third-Party Payment Options are Now Available in South Korea

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.