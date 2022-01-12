With the Metaverse on our doorstep, many are wondering how this new technology will influence young children. A newly released comprehensive study conducted to measure the efficacy of Bookful, an immersive learning app for children, conclusively shows that the popular app was able to improve vocabulary and comprehension and increase creativity and a love for digital and physical books.

The study used a randomized control trial of dozens of young children who speak English as their primary language, ages three to seven. Half of the children were assigned to an exposure group using Bookful, and a half to an active control group that used a logical reasoning app.

Before and after a three-month period, the children were tested for linguistic abilities such as Expressive Vocabulary, Receptive Vocabulary, Story Comprehension, and Sentence Repetition. Children in each group used their app - "Bookful" - or control - at home approximately four times a week.

The direct testing and the parents' observations showed far greater improvements amongst children who used The Bookful AR App than the control group.

Key Findings:

● 85% of parents using the Bookful App reported that their child's love of books increased since using the Bookful app.

● 71% of the parents in the Bookful group reported that overall, their kids spent more time with books - both physical and digital- compared to only half in the control group.

● Over three times as many parents reported that Bookful helped their child use screen time more productively. 47% after three months compared to only 14% before the test.

● Children using bookful were able to increase their vocabulary at twice the rate of the children in the control group.

● The study showed that using the immersive Bookful app increased creativity without adversely affecting children's behavior or physical activity.

Dr. Gal Ben-Yehudah headed the study, a prominent neurobiologist specializing in Cognitive processes and is an expert in reading comprehension in the digital environment. "Most of the conversation around the metaverse has centered on worries of a negative impact, but this preliminary study is perhaps the first to suggest that there are also some clear positives for kids' development of literacy skills," said Dr. Gal Ben-Yehudah. "Understanding stories, expanding vocabulary, and reading enthusiasm are undeniably crucial for literacy and Bookful has a meaningful impact in all of those areas."

"This study is a welcomed confirmation of the feedback we've been receiving from enthusiastic parents whose kids love the platform and are demonstrating major improvements in vocabulary and reading comprehension," said Benny Arbel, CEO of Bookful. " Children's screen time can be used in a productive way and Bookful proves that. We hope that this study leads even more parents to adopt our platform and spurs others in the industry to develop solutions geared at harnessing the power of the Metaverse for the benefit of all - especially children."

