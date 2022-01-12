Microsoft is debuting its very own Pluton chip, aiming to improve security. This chip handles Windows Hello, BitLocker, and System Guard in order to help the computer prevent certain physical insider attacks.

Microsoft Azure Sphere in Cloud Uses Pluton Technology

As of the moment, the technology is being used in Microsoft's very own Azure Sphere in the cloud. Additionally, as organizations are still struggling to maintain the current hybrid workforce, security outside the corporate firewall plays a continual role in everyday IT operations.

Following the release of Windows 11 in October, which boasted certain features that aim to enable hybrid work, Microsoft has just announced their very first PC that will be using the company's Pluton chip-to-cloud security technology. This technology aims to secure the computers of those working remotely and others.

Lenovo Says No Additional Costs for Pluton Chip During CES 2022

Microsoft announced during the CES 2022 that Lenovo and AMD had launched their own first laptops, namely the ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16, that come natively with Pluton security chips.

The price for the ThinkPad Z13 starts at $1,549, while the ThinkPad Z16 starts at $2,099. Both of the laptops will become available in May, with Lenovo saying there won't be any additional costs for the Pluton chip to be inside.

According to the story by ComputerWorld, Pluton will be disabled by default on the 2022 Lenovo ThinkPad platforms. To add, customers will still have to enable Pluton themselves as per the Lenovo spokesperson.

Here are the 2022 Lenovo ThinkPads that Disable Pluton by Default

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16

Lenovo ThinkPad T14

Lenovo ThinkPad T16

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s

Lenovo ThinkPad X13

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (using the AMD 6000-series processors)

When asked as to the reason why the chip would be disabled initially, the spokesperson noted that enterprise customers told them that they are extensively testing and evaluating any new security-related software or feature that will be introduced into their network and will be able to choose to enable Pluton should they see it fit.

The spokesperson noted that as Pluton rolls out to the market, the company has time to assess the total customer demand for factory enablement, which will help them review if they should initially enable it.

Pluton Processor Aims to Deliver Better Protection

The Pluton processor aims to deliver better protection than the current Trusted Platform Module or TPM. It is a dedicated security chip capable of handling security features like BitLocker, Windows Hello, and even System Guard.

Windows 11 came with a number of security updates, and these include the inability to disable certain features like Secure book, UEFI, and cryptographic TPM. To add, Windows 11 is going to be a Zero Trust-ready OS that is designed to be secure from the chip directly to the cloud along with verifiable security verifications that are built-in and turned on by default.

