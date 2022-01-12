Nintendo Switch's "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands" gets its release date, along with a new trailer, which flaunts its co-op gameplay and additional features.

Nintendo Switch's 'Kirby and the Forgotten Lands'

The new trailer of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands" showcases what fans of the franchise should expect from its upcoming game.

As per the news story by The Verge, the new adorable Nintendo game is also known as the "Horizon Zero Kirby," which carries a post-apocalyptic theme, wherein Kirby is on a journey to save Waddle Dees from mass kidnappings.

The investigation of the adorable pink-colored creature, along with his sidekick, Elfilin, led them to a mysterious post-apocalyptic location where the Beast Pack are hiding.

According to the report by CNET, the upcoming Kirby game is the first-ever full 3D gaming title under the franchise.

'Kirby and the Forgotten Lands' Co-op

On top of that, the trailer of the new Kirby game also confirmed that it is coming out with a co-op gameplay support, allowing two players to team up and go on an adventure in the post-apocalyptic land.

However, it is worth noting that the journey to the Forgotten Lands could be played solo, but there is an option for a local co-op. As such, there is no online co-op gameplay available as it is only exclusive locally.

'Kirby and the Forgotten Lands' Release Date

The new Kirby game is releasing in the same year that the franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Nintendo has confirmed that the "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands" is releasing on Nintendo Switch consoles on March 25.

As per the report by Kotaku, the newest Kirby game was first leaked way back in Sept. 2021 through Nintendo Direct. The upcoming release follows "Kirby Star Allies, which was released way back in 2018.

'Kirby and the Forgotten Lands' Pre-order

Meanwhile, the Japanese game developer has yet to release any details regarding its opening of pre-orders ahead of its release in March.

However, in the meantime, the official Twitter account of Kirby shared an anniversary wallpaper that fans of the series could download on their desktop devices, which features the adorable creature of the gaming franchise.

On top of that, the Japan-based gaming firm also added that there is more to come as Kirby is celebrating its anniversary in 2022, noting that there are "a variety of activities" to look forward to.

