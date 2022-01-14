Xiaomi has just been cleared from censorship allegations by the German Federal Office for Information Security.

This clears the Chinese company from allegations previously brought to light about potential built-in censorship on Xiaomi devices that were made by the cybersecurity watchdog of Lithuania.

BSI Announced No Evidence of Censorship

According to the story by AndroidHeadlines, the German Federal Office for Information Security or BSI announced that they found no evidence of censorship within the Xiaomi phones. The BSI initially began its investigations after allegations by the Lithuanian cybersecurity watchdog in September regarding built-in censorship for Xiaomi devices.

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry previously alleged that the company censored certain terms like "Free Tibet" or even "Long live Taiwan independence" on its phones. Because of this, Margiris Abukevičius, Lithuania's Vice Minister of National Defense, urged users to get rid of their own Xiaomi phones as fast as they could.

Xiaomi Expressed Satisfaction in the German Investigation

The investigation by the BSI, however, suggests otherwise while providing the much-needed morale boost for the popular Chinese manufacturer. The agency reportedly conducted a thorough investigation over the course of the past few months to find the truth regarding the allegations.

Per a BSI spokesperson's statement to Reuters, the BSI was not able to identify any anomalies that would need further investigation or other measures.

Xiaomi has since expressed its own satisfaction with the results of the German investigation.

Xiaomi Said They Welcome Exchange with Users, Regulators, and Stakeholders

Per a statement by a Xiaomi spokesperson, the company is pleased with the results of the investigation conducted by the BSI. The results, according to the statement, confirmed the company's commitment to operate transparently, responsibly, and with customers' privacy and security as their top priority.

The spokesperson also noted that they welcome the exchange with users, regulators, and other stakeholders just like the BSI and that the company is committed to constantly improve and innovate.

Xiaomi Defends Claims that Data is Sent to Servers Based in Singapore

The Lithuanian agency pointed out that Xiaomi could also enable censorship on its own devices remotely. It was then later claimed that Xiaomi redirected encrypted phone usage data to a server that was based in Singapore.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, defended its position on sending encrypted data directly to Singapore by noting that they comply with the EU's GDPR framework.

Read Also: Exynos 2200 Will Launch with Galaxy S22 | What Happened to the Initial Samsung Announcement?

BSI Findings Now Impove the Company's Image in the Region

The BSI findings, however, greatly helped the company's image in the region. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry has yet to give any comment regarding the allegations as of press time.

The whole Xiaomi incident reportedly came against the backdrop of certain diplomatic tensions that happened between China and Lithuania in 2021.

Related Article: Smartphone Prediction in 1953 was Made by Telephone Executive | How Accurate Was It?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.