A Subaru electric sports car concept unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is among the company's first two all-electric race cars, could actually be one of the most powerful EVs ever made.

According to Engadget, the concept named STI E-RA features an insane 1,073HP of total power courtesy of its four Yamaha electric motors. These motors are powered by a relatively small 60Kwh battery which, as per Subaru, is more than enough to help the car break records.

The automaking giant plans to bring the STI E-RA to the Nürburgring track, where it hopes to set a record lap time of 6 minutes and 40 seconds next year. If the all-electric car manages to set the record, it will be among the world's most elite EV sports cars.

In comparison, the current Nürburgring lap time record for all-electric vehicles belongs to Volkswagen's ID. R, which ran the Pikes Peak hillclimb. AutoExpress UK reports that the ID. R was able to complete the 12.9-mile track in 6:05.34. Volkswagen's car had 617HP, which is clearly dwarfed by that of Subaru's newest concept EV race car.

With this, the STI E-RA now sits ahead of typical road EVs like the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has a record lap time of 7:35, as per the original Engadget report.

For now, the automaker plans to have their new concept vehicle compete at Japanese racing circuits this year. Subaru's unveiling of the car is considered as their declaration of intent to enter the EV business.

Subaru is considered a relative latecomer to the electric car industry. They only introduced their first EV, the Solterra SUV, last year, writes Forbes.

How Does This Subaru Electric Sports Car Concept Get All That Power?

To help it achieve the record, the STI E-RA actually has all four of its motors powering each individual wheel. CarAndDriver writes that this setup allows the car to achieve its sky-high HP rating.

The STI E-RA's 1,073 horsepower is actually among the world's highest as of the moment. It still lags behind most production super and hyper cars, but for an electric car, it comes awfully close.

For now, the world's four most powerful cars all sport over 1,300HP, writes TopGear. Koenigsegg's Regera and the Bugatti Chiron proudly hold the top spot at an eye-watering 1,479 each. The Rimac Concept S comes in second place with 1,384, and the Nio EP9 comes in third with 1,341.

Aren't EVs Supposed To Be Less Powerful Than Gas Cars?

Not really. Most modern electric vehicles can go toe-to-toe with traditional gasoline-powered cars. This could mainly be due to their overall efficiency in terms of converting electrical energy to forward movement by powering the wheels.

As per the Australian Energy Council, EVs are found to convert around 77 percent of the electrical power they have to drive their wheels. In comparison, gas-powered cars convert a tiny 12-30 percent of the energy in gasoline doing the same thing.

Only time will tell whether the STI E-RA will actually be able to set a Nürburgring lap record.

