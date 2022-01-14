Griffin Davis , Tech Times

SpaceX Cargo Dragon's ISS (International Space Station) departure will not be aired by NASA TV, as stated by the global space agency. 

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ISS Departure Will Not Be Aired by NASA TV, But Will Still Provide Launch Updates
(Photo : Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - OCTOBER 07: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket attached to the cargo-only capsule called Dragon after it lifted off from the launch pad on October 7, 2012 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is bringing cargo to the International Space Station that consists of clothing, equipment and science experiments.

"NASA TV will not broadcast the splashdown but the agency will provide updates," said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration via its official website

Recently, NASA TV broadcasted the arrival of Cargo Dragon, the resupply spacecraft of Elon Musk's space agency. However, the international space organization decided not to do it this time. 

This means that NASA TV will not offer a live stream for the upcoming activity. However, the space agency added that people can still check the launch's updates on its official space station blog site

SpaceX Cargo Dragon's Details: Where to Watch and More 

According to NASA Gov's latest report, Cargo Dragon is expected to depart from the International Space Station this coming Jan. 1. 

(Photo : Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is displayed during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on August 13, 2018 in Hawthorne, California. - SpaceX plans to use the spaceship Crew Dragon, a passenger version of the robotic Dragon cargo ship, to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019.

Also Read: NASA Hubble, TESS Discover Water Vapor on 'Super Neptune,' an Exoplanet 150 Light Years Away

The upcoming SpaceX spacecraft departure will start at exactly 10:15 a.m. EST. Although NASA TV will not air the actual event, space fans can still watch the live stream offered by NASA App, which is currently available on smartphones, tablets, and digital media players. 

Once SpaceX's resupply spacecraft returns to Earth, it will bring some scientific investigations. These include the following: 

  • LMM (Light Microscopy Module), a state-of-the-art light imaging microscope. 
  • ESA's Cytoskeleton investigation findings. 
  • InSPACE-4 physics study's acquired space samples.  

Other Activities of SpaceX

SpaceX was pretty busy with its Starlink launches and other space activities in 2021. Now, it seems like Elon Musk's space agency will still be occupied this 2022. 

SpaceNews reported that the giant aerospace company sent its third smallsat rideshare mission. This happened on Jan. 13, Thursday, with more than 100 satellites sent outside Earth. 

In other news, the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 Cape Canaveral landing was expected to create sonic booms. Meanwhile, NASA issued a warning, saying that a large asteroid will pass by Earth. 

The massive heavenly body, three times the size of the Empire State Building, will pass by the planet on Jan. 18. 

For more news updates about SpaceX Cargo Dragon departure and other space launches, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

Tags: SpaceX SpaceX Cargo Dragon SpaceX Cargo Dragon ISS Departure International Space Station NASA NASA TV