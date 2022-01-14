SpaceX Cargo Dragon's ISS (International Space Station) departure will not be aired by NASA TV, as stated by the global space agency.

"NASA TV will not broadcast the splashdown but the agency will provide updates," said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration via its official website.

Recently, NASA TV broadcasted the arrival of Cargo Dragon, the resupply spacecraft of Elon Musk's space agency. However, the international space organization decided not to do it this time.

This means that NASA TV will not offer a live stream for the upcoming activity. However, the space agency added that people can still check the launch's updates on its official space station blog site.

SpaceX Cargo Dragon's Details: Where to Watch and More

According to NASA Gov's latest report, Cargo Dragon is expected to depart from the International Space Station this coming Jan. 1.

Also Read: NASA Hubble, TESS Discover Water Vapor on 'Super Neptune,' an Exoplanet 150 Light Years Away

The upcoming SpaceX spacecraft departure will start at exactly 10:15 a.m. EST. Although NASA TV will not air the actual event, space fans can still watch the live stream offered by NASA App, which is currently available on smartphones, tablets, and digital media players.

Once SpaceX's resupply spacecraft returns to Earth, it will bring some scientific investigations. These include the following:

LMM (Light Microscopy Module), a state-of-the-art light imaging microscope.

ESA's Cytoskeleton investigation findings.

InSPACE-4 physics study's acquired space samples.

Other Activities of SpaceX

SpaceX was pretty busy with its Starlink launches and other space activities in 2021. Now, it seems like Elon Musk's space agency will still be occupied this 2022.

SpaceNews reported that the giant aerospace company sent its third smallsat rideshare mission. This happened on Jan. 13, Thursday, with more than 100 satellites sent outside Earth.

In other news, the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 Cape Canaveral landing was expected to create sonic booms. Meanwhile, NASA issued a warning, saying that a large asteroid will pass by Earth.

The massive heavenly body, three times the size of the Empire State Building, will pass by the planet on Jan. 18.

For more news updates about SpaceX Cargo Dragon departure and other space launches, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Virgin Orbit Launches Seven Cubesats | First Mission After Recent Merger

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.