Google Ads accidentally approved a top advertisement display on its search engine results about a Target Gift Card scam that a Redditor caught and posted on the platform. The scam involves a phishing website that seems like the real deal, and not properly checking the URL and other details on the page may lead to the access of one's account.

Google Ads: Target Gift Card Scam Approved on Search Results?

According to Redditor u/Popdoodles via r/assholedesign, a new Google Ads search results appear on top of the page, promoting a fictitious website that mirrors a Target Gift Card registration page. Here, the Redditor shows the uncanny resemblance to the actual website, containing all the redirecting links to Target's official page.

However, the gift card number and security passcode are taken to another website, where the phishing scam gets most of its victims. Additionally, the URL is another indicator that it is fake, as it displays "bristolhirevan" and not Target's.

The Redditor said that people should be wary of putting in details before entering the code and signing in, especially as it may link to other information that might be stolen.

Beware of this Target Gift Card Scam Phishing Website

Google Ads approved this and was on display atop their page, meaning that it was one of the most prominent ones that purchased its service to display in the search results.

As to how it got past Google's verification and security remains unknown, people should be practicing caution as to whatever is put on the ads and results, even from the famous internet company.

Phishing, Scams Found on the Internet Now

Many phishing scams are now found on the internet, and they may seem like the real deal of what they are trying to become, but always be wary of the indicators that show it is a fake. The scams are now plaguing the Google landscape that involves Docs, Gmail, and more, especially when features like the Comment in the document send malicious emails.

No one is safe on the internet, and it is up to the public to protect themselves and fend off the attacks as they might come in randomly or a targeted campaign without any warnings. Phishing scams are also apparent on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and more.

These scams may lead from account access down to personal information theft and bank details that also steal money from the owner.

Online safety is something that people should practice, and this is something that the Redditor that discovered the fake gift card website has shown in the forum. Be sure to always check the website before putting in any details, and it may be helpful to check the URL and its security that comes with a green check on web browsers.

