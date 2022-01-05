WhatsApp's new scam is now targeting its users by chatting with them, which could lead to identity theft, and, later on, gaining unauthorized access to their banking accounts.

As per the news story by The Sun UK, a new WhatsApp scam in town starts a conversation with the target, while pretending to be someone else. However, what seems to be a harmless chat from a stranger could end up emptying the bank account of the victims.

WhatsApp New Scam

The new scam starts by sending a message to the target, which says "Hi, who is this?"

The scammer appears to be pretending that they are using a device and they are updating their contacts list. As such, they are reaching out to their WhatsApp contacts.

The threat actor could go on and send another text, saying "I found you in my address book."

After which, The Sun said in the same report that the scammers would attempt to befriend their new target on WhatsApp by sending photos of themselves, which appears to be stolen from someone else.

Eventually, the conversation will continue with the scammer asking for the Facebook account of the WhatsApp user target.

From the Facebook account, the scammers will try to harvest personal information and photos, such as your work and other basic personal data, as well as your list of friends.

According to the news story of WABetaInfo, the conversation with the scammer could eventually lead to blackmailing by using any photos that you have sent them.

What's more, the threat actors will also ask for some money to stop them from spreading any photos of you to your friends.

In some instances, the scammers will even create a fake Facebook account, bearing your name and photo to ruin your reputation if you will not agree to their demands.

As such, conversing with these scammers could lead to full-blown identity theft and even stealing some of your money.

How to Avoid: WhatsApp New Scam

The Sun said in the same report that to avoid scams such as this, the first thing that you will have to do is to ignore and delete these kinds of messages upon receiving them.

Aside from deleting the message, block and report the contact who is trying to target you in a new scam by using WhatsApp's report button.

On top of that, if they pretend to be someone that you may know, try to call or contact them elsewhere to verify their identity.

Elsewhere, WhatsApp is now cracking down on its users who are using an unofficial version of its app.

