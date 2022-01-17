Both Genesis and Hyundai could be getting Apple CarKey support by the summer. Should it happen, iPhone or Apple Watch users will be able to open their cars through the use of their Apple products.

Apple CarKey Support Could Come to Hyundai

According to the story by AppleInsider, drivers will be able to open more cars with their Apple devices in the course of the next few months. This is because Hyundai and Genesis are now expected to support the Apple CarKey feature really soon.

The Apple CarKey was initially introduced in June 2020 as a feature that is designed to unlock and even start cars and other vehicles. This can be done through the use of a digital key, which is stored in the Wallet app of the Apple Watch or iPhone of a user.

More Cards Could Get CarKey Support After BMW

Although the Apple CarKey is currently supporting big brands like BMW, it now seems like the feature may be able to support more vehicles this year. Per the publication, the CarKey may start becoming available in certain models from Hyundai as well as its Genesis spinoff.

The news was sourced from Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg as uploaded by 9to5Mac.

Functionality for the Apple CarKey is also said to be rolling out for certain unidentified models by summer.

Kia Motors Notes No Discussion Regarding Apple Cars

According to Mark Gurman, he was told that after only being available for BMW, he heard that the next cars that will get the Apple CarKey support will be Hyundai along with its Genesis line.

Per 9to5Mac, Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia Motors have noted that they are not in discussion with Apple regarding the company's self-driving car.

iOS 15 Configuration File Referenced Genesis as a 'Partner'

This, however, is not the very first time that claims regarding the CarKey expansion have been made. Back in Sept. 2021, certain code found in an iOS 15 configuration file actually referenced Genesis as a "partner" for supported car access terminals by joining the existing BMW relationship.

Neither Hyundai nor Genesis have actually been able to publicly confirm that CarKey support is really on the way for their vehicles. Genesis, however, does use a digital key support for certain Android devices for certain models.

Apple CarKey Upgraded with Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra Wideband

For iOS 15, Apple CarKey was upgraded with support for Bluetooth Low Energy as well as Ultra Wideband. This potentially allowed it to be used without even having to remove the iPhone from an owner's bag or pocket.

Hyundai's potential support of the Apple CarKey may arrive within a year after certain disastrous talks took place between the manufacturer and Apple regarding the Apple Car. During this incident, Hyundai publicly confirmed that they were in talks but that Apple pulled away.

Discussions have apparently not been fully abandoned should Apple CarKey support really come to the car manufacturer.

