The Tesla FSD Beta had no accidents since its first wide public launch, says fans and enthusiasts on the social media platform of Twitter, with CEO Elon Musk verifying the information. Here, the conversation talked about how many accidents throughout the country occurred, and not one of them is from self-driving technology.

Tesla FSD Beta: NO Accidents since First Beta Launch; Is It True?

According to Ross Gerber, Investment Advisor CEO, via his official Twitter account, the Tesla FSD Beta has had no accidents since the first beta release. The CEO talked about the public beta that only launched last fall season of 2021, giving people a chance to experience the service themselves.

However, those who have had it are the ones that score between 98 to 100 from its driver's exam, which is also the eligibility test for getting the beta.

The open applications ensured that only those that drove safe on the roads would get the FSD, and that is something that Tesla wants, an accident-free and responsible use of its service.

Tesla FSD: Elon Musk Confirms this Statement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed this statement and verified it via Twitter as well, thereby giving more brevity to what Gerber said.

The confirmation of the car company's CEO is a massive testament to the statement's validity, and it only brings more to what Tesla is as a car manufacturer.

The service that Tesla brings is safe, and it only is the beginning of it, as the public release is soon to come.

Tesla FSD: Now Nearing Beta 11, Is It Safe?

The Tesla FSD is a frequently upgraded system from the clean energy company, and it brings a lot of its versions to fix the features of the technology. There have been many bugs and hardships that the FSD faced, and all that was taken into account by Tesla with its firmware updates that bring new features and enhance the service.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once said that the Beta v11 is coming soon and it will be by this February. The new version does not necessarily mean that the v10.9 is faulty or brought bugs to its users, only that the clean energy company brings changes to upgrade the system.

The company is yet to bring the wide public release of the FSD beta.

So far, Tesla's FSD Beta is a safe system, but it is not quite ready for a wide release for people that owns the electric vehicle and the service globally. Tesla also shares the same sentiment, which is why it remains on a public beta, but not a wide release from the company.

However, it will soon come and get its rightful autonomy clearance level, soon bringing its self-driving services worldwide.

