GPU Shortage is Expected to Ease Up in the Second Half of 2022, Nvidia CFO Says

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 10: A sign is posted in front of the Nvidia headquarters on May 10, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia Corporation will report first quarter earnings today after the closing bell.

GPU shortage continues to hurt users who are looking for either budget-friendly or high-end graphics cards. However, the Nvidia CFO has good news for all of them.

According to Colette Kress, the company expects that the graphics card shortage will end soon. The chipmaker believes that this global problem will improve in the second half of 2022.

Nvidia CFO is Hopeful For GPU Shortage Improvement

According to a report by IGN, Kress announced promising news about the GPU shortage that plagued several users from getting Nvidia GPUs.

During the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, the company's CFO said that there had been a strong demand for GeForce (graphics card) throughout 2021.

Nvidia said that this trend would remain stronger than the anticipated overall supply. For instance, the demand for GPUs was "quite strong" during the holidays.

"We had seen channel levels be quite lean, and we are working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of supply. And we feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of the calendar year '22," Kress said during the conference.

Nvidia to Release 40-Series Ada Lovelace GPUs

In a similar report by IGN, the announcement of the company regarding the GPU shortage came after its plan to unveil the upcoming GeForce 40-series "Ada Lovelace" lineup.

Back in September 2020, the chipmaker launched the RTX 30-series cards. Since Nvidia sticks to its trend of releasing a new GPU biennially, we could expect to see another card in 2022, per Tech Times' report in December.

The effect of GPU shortage not just affects the whole chip making business around the world. It has even become harder since the start of the pandemic.

Since many companies rely on them, the gaming companies are also impacted by this issue. This is the reason why we often see supply shortages in PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming consoles.

Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB GPU on Sale

Last week, Tech Times reported that Nvidia has finally released the high-end edition of the RTX 3080 GPU which comes with a 12GB memory.

According to the report, the price of the new graphics card is yet to be revealed, but it could potentially go for up to $1,200 in select stores. Nvidia will tell more information about it on Jan. 27.

If you are having second thoughts about purchasing this GPU because of its price, we recommend you to settle for an affordable one. For instance, you can check RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 GPUs. Although their features are tone-down compared to the upcoming graphics card, these are good alternatives if you are short with your budget.

