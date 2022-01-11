Nvidia released a premium version of the RTX 3080 GPU packed with 10 to 12 GB memory. While it is indeed impressive in its performance, we could expect that its price would exceed its predecessor.

During the Game Ready driver release, the company confirmed that the product will boast a powerful GDDR6X memory, which will be sold to its select border partners starting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The chipmaker added that the driver support for this GPU can be accessed through the driver download page and GeForce experience page.

RTX 3080 12GB Vs Original RTX 3080

According to The Verge's recent report, the latest RTX 3080 GPU appears to have improved CUDA cores (8960/8704) compared to the original model. Also, it is noteworthy to mention that the interface bandwidth of the new product could scale from 320 to 384-bit.

Based on the comparison from the official Nvidia website, the newly-released RTX 3080 with second-gen ray-tracing cores can go at par with the RTX 3080 Ti. This GPU sits at its current price of $1,199 but some stores sell it at $1,479 or more. This also features 10,240 computing cores and 384-bit memory interface width.

At the time of writing, Nvidia has noted commented on the pricing details of the 12GB RTX 3080 GPU. Interested buyers may have to check third-party vendors for more information about this new hardware.

During CES 2022, both 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti were introduced along with their mobile versions.

Related Article: Intel ARC GPU Launch Could Be Delayed As Mentions Of Q1 2022 Gets Removed From Website

Too Expensive For its Price?

While we see that this was quite an upgrade for the original RTX 3080 GPU, the 12GB version still packs some punch because of its faster performance when compared to its previous model.

Considering its powerful specs and unannounced pricing, we could expect that its price could fall around $1,250 since the US pricing of EVGA for it revolved around that range.

Most importantly, we could anticipate further announcements from Nvidia about its upcoming RTX 3090 Ti. More information will be announced on Jan. 27.

In another report from PC Mag, German brand MSI will also launch RTX 3080 12GB which will have six versions. The company said that these graphics cards would be priced at $1,922 or 1,699 Euros.

Amid the global chip shortage, buying these GPUs could pose struggles for buyers who want cards for their computers. The prices might be extremely expensive for them, and this could drive them to settle for lower-spec cards that are within their budget.

Last week, AMD announced that the AM5 socket will be backward-compatible with AM4 coolers, according to a report here on Tech Times. The company guaranteed that its plans for the socket will be "long-lived" for users, especially for those who are still using their previous coolers.

The reason why Team Red switched to LGA is because it offers better pin density.

Read Also: ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 15 Laptop Leak Suggests That it Will Come With Next-Gen Ryzen Rembrandt CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.