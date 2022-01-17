US Army COVID-19 Vaccine Completes Phase 1 Trial | How Effective is SpFN Vax Against Coronavirus Variants?

Amid the release of several coronavirus vaccines, the US Army is preparing to launch its very own COVID-19 vax.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House is investing in this universal jab that will be effective against the current and future virus variants.

Fauci Said SpFN Vaccine Can Combat All COVID Variants

In an interview with NBC News last week, Fauci said that the government is exerting effort to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that will protect people from different COVID-19 variants.

While the efficiency of the vaccine depends on the variant, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) under the US Army has been developing the spike ferritin nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine since last year.

Last month, the researchers noted that the said vaccine showed promising results after finishing Phase 1 of clinical trials.

WRAIR director of infectious diseases Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad said that they are working with a vaccine that could fight all variants including omicron.

What to Know About SpFN Vaccine

So far, the US allows the distribution of certain vaccines in the country such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson.

While many pharmaceutical firms are progressively developing a COVID-19 jab, the US is likely leaning on the new SpFN vaccine that the military scientists are working on at the moment.

According to CNET, the SpFN vaccine has "less restrictive storage" requirements compared to Pfizer and Moderna jabs. It can last for a month at room temperature and six months at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

The vaccine's stability can go for up to 31 days if it will be stored in a refrigerator during the shipment process.

The shot interval for Army's vaccine (1st and 2nd dose) is 28 days apart. The scientists said that the third shot can be injected after six months.

How Effective is Army's Vaccine?

The Army scientists said that the SpFN vaccine will be the "pan-coronavirus" jab which means that it can be effective to prevent spikes of multiple COVID strains.

"Our strategy has been to develop a 'pan-coronavirus' vaccine technology that could potentially offer safe, effective, and durable protection against multiple coronavirus strains and species," Modjarrad said.

Availability of US Army COVID Vaccine

At the time of writing, the vaccine is still not available for public use since it needs to complete Phase 2 and 3 to evaluate if it is safe and efficient for human use.

The usual duration of the combined phases can go for up to five years, according to scientists. However, since the pandemic continues to thrive, the US Army is urgently speeding up the phase completion.

