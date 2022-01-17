Bank of Innovation, Inc. (HQ: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, hereinafter referred to as "BOI") is pleased to announce that they have started accepting pre-registrations for overseas users on all social media platforms for their new smartphone RPG, MementoMori, which has already amassed more than 100,000 pre-registrations to date.

The Story of MementoMori

There are girls who many call "witches."

Although they themselves are ordinary, they can wield slightly extraordinary powers.

However, when calamity spreads throughout the land, witches begin to be feared and detested.

Before long, the Church of Longinus commenced what would be known as "The Witch Hunt."

Witches are executed one by one.

But one day, as madness seizes control of the world, it is suddenly overrun by Curses.

Such are the woeful desires of those who are called "Witches of Qlipha."

Finally, the fractured land is sent adrift high into the sky.

Meanwhile, the people have yet to take notice.

From within these girls cursed to be witches, there emanates glimmers of hope.

In order to save their decimated world, these girls set forth liberating the land from darkness.

For they believe that it is the right thing to do...

MementoMori Official Website: https://mememori-game.com/en/

*Language on the website can be switched between Japanese, English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

The Characters of MementoMori

MementoMori introduces girls who are burdened with cruel pasts and inevitable fates. Everyone has their own unique story, and many experienced artists sing them to life as "Laments"-special character theme songs that offer glimpses into the girls' vast, tragic world. With stories and "Laments" that will leave a mark on everyone's hearts, as well as performances by a cast of talented voice actresses, users can fully immerse themselves in the trials and tribulations of each character as they bravely traverse the perilous world of MementoMori.

Contributing Artists

Kano, kurokumo, 96NEKO, konoco, Koresawa, Zakuro, Haruka Shimotsuki, ChouCho, Ayaka Hirahara, MARiA, Rei(from Tuyu), and more.

Contributing Voice Actresses

Rikako Aida, Yuu Asakawa, Hiromi Igarashi, Yui Ishikawa, Miku Ito, Sumire Uesaka, Ayaka Ohashi, Yui Ogura, Akari Kito, Ami Koshimizu, Shuka Saito, Rie Tanaka, Atsumi Tanezaki, Minori Chihara, Miyu Tomita, Yoshino Nanjo, Kana Hanazawa, Yui Horie, Kaede Hondo, Inori Minase, Aoi Yuki, Yukana, and more.

*The above are the artists and voice cast of the Japanese version.

Character Introduction MVs

Luke

Song: "Lone Star" by Ayaka Hirahara

CV: Ami Koshimizu

URL: https://youtu.be/Dj2rLHzX4Zk

Song: "I Am What I Am, Or Maybe I'm Not" by kurokumo

CV: Hina Tachibana

URL: https://youtu.be/YmZnaYysaI8

Song: "My Treasure" by Kano

CV: Minami Takahashi

URL: https://youtu.be/Wf4c6QPYFyE

Additionally, MVs featuring songs and voice acting in English will be uploaded to MementoMori's official English YouTube channel.

【MV】 Natasha "X. THE FLOWER" (Special Ver.) English 【MementoMori】

URL: https://youtu.be/2IkLewT7gBc

Official YouTube Channel (Japanese): https://www.youtube.com/c/mementomori_boi

Official YouTube Channel (English): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2z54MD-LAAtmXbS0nNlpg

Pre-Registration for Overseas Users is Now Open

For overseas users, MementoMori has opened social media pages with support in English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. Pre-registration can be done using any of the methods below.

English Support

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_EN

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mementomoriEN

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2z54MD-LAAtmXbS0nNlpg

*YouTube videos will feature ongoing support for Korean and Traditional Chinese subtitles.

Korean Support

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_KO

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mememoriKO

Traditional Chinese Support

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_TW

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mementomoriTW

Add on LINE: https://page.line.me/139ibvpm

Through "craftsmanship," BOI provides "memories" that will be etched in the hearts of users for many years to come.

About MementoMori

Title: MementoMori

Genre: RPG

Release Date: TBD

Compatible Devices: iOS/Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://mememori-game.com

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_boi

Copyright © Bank of Innovation,Inc.

