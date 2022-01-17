(Photo : SOPA Image/Getty )

Upon Take-Two Interactive's purchase of Zynga last week, all eyes were more readily aimed at the price tag, as well as the potential for various games under Take-Two's banner to be made into mobile experiences. But the acquisition could mean much more than that.

A December 21st article authored by David Bloom of Forbes points to the potential of NFTs invading the Take-Two/Zynga equation. The article relates how Zynga partnered with software developer Forte to devise blockchain games from Zynga's extensive IP portfolio.

Forte boasts a well-rounded platform for the creation of game economies as well as integration of NFTs via Web3 and blockchain support. The company literally lists "NFTs for Games" as a benefit of its platform, citing "a sustainable and resilient value foundation for your game, players, and community."

Matt Wolf, the VP of Blockchain Gaming at Zynga, explains how the partnership can be of value to both parties:

"Our goal is to bring a new level of quality and fun into Web3 and blockchain games, while also providing a safe and trusted ecosystem that will keep our valued players and communities entertained for years to come. We're excited to partner with Forte because of the team's long-term vision and approach to blockchain solutions and web3 development."

While the Take-Two acquisition occurred less than a month following this strategic partnership, it is still extremely telling. At the time, Zynga had also only recently purchased the ad-tech company of Chartboost in order to, as the name implies, boost in-house adverts and upend the need for sharing data with big name ad giants.

It stands to reason Zynga's ad-tech platform along with its mobile gaming knowhow were both key drivers for Take-Two's record shattering purchase, but maybe the company's closeness with Web3 software has something to do with it, as well. NFTs could work well financially in a number of Take-Two games, including WWE, NBA, PGA Tour 2K, and (most unsettling of them all) Grand Theft Auto.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, is a self-proclaimed big believer in the NFT art form. Back in late November, Zelnick discussed metaverse and NFTs with Gamesindustry.biz, relating how NFTs have an intrinsic rarity to them but not all are as readily valuable as the next.

"For an NFT to be valuable and durable, it has to be found at the intersection of rarity and quality, of rarity and value," Zelnick posits. "And there's rarity for sure in all NFTs, but I'm not sure there's value."

The NFT in games discussion has no sooner been beaten to a pulp. Several key games industry leaders have already leaped headlong into the ring, such as Square Enix, Ubisoft, Konami, and more. Where there's money to be made and content to be exploited, you can bet gaming entities will dive at the chance, but maybe (and hopefully) Take-Two has something else in store for its potential blockchain game considerations.

