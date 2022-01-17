Konami's "Castlemania" NFT action has already concluded, selling all of its 14-pixel arts for over $150,000 in total with the highest price at a staggering $26,000.

Konami's 'Castlemania' NFT

As per the report by Video Games Chronicle or VGC, the game developer and publisher of iconic titles, such as "Silent Hill" and "Metal Gear," released 14 NFTs of the classic "Castlevania" game.

The "Konami Memorial NFT collection, which was released on Jan. 7, celebrates the 35th anniversary of the "Castlevania" gaming franchise.

However, according to the news report by PC Gamer, the celebration of the 35th year of the franchise was actually in 2021. So, 2022 will be marking its 36th anniversary instead.

What is actually turning 35 this year is another video game that was published by Konami as well, the "Metal Gear."

Nevertheless, it did not stop Konami from celebrating the anniversary of "Castlevania" by releasing more than a dozen of NFTs on OpenSea on the first month of 2022.

Konami Castlevania NFT Sales

As per the news story by Nintendo Life, the collection of the "Castlevania" pixel art has brought home a whopping sales of $162,000 in total.

Meanwhile, the most expensive piece from the "Konami NFT Memorial Collection" auction out of the "14 unique artworks" is the digital map of Dracula's Castle from the original game itself.

The Dracula's Castle pixel art map garnered a whopping purchase price of $26,000.

VGC and PC Gamer noted in their reports that "Konami" only took 97 percent of the total profit from the sale. It comes as the NFT marketplace where the collection was auctioned, OpenSea, took about 2.5 percent per transaction as part of its fees.

However, it is worth noting that the game publisher will continue to profit from these "Castlevania" pixel art NFTs as long as they are being traded through royalty fees.

That said, Konami is expected to be earning from its first NFT collection as long as there are folks out there that are buying and selling these "Castlevania" pixel arts.

To be more precise, VGC said in the same report that the game developer is keeping up to 10% royalties from every sale of the NFT collection.

It is worth pointing out that if ever these "Castlevania" NFTs jack up in price eventually, Konami will still benefit from the inflation of its cost.

Gaming and NFTs

It is not the first time that an established gaming firm has tested the waters of the emerging world of non-fungible tokens.

For instance, Ubisoft is now also selling NFTs, but it is not as lucrative as it seems.

