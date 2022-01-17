(Photo : Dale Earnhardt Jr. )

NASCAR Champion driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is taking a quick pitstop in the corner of NFTs. The upcoming Hall of Famer announced a new line of racing NFTs that trace Earnhardt Jr.'s historiography and legacy under the sport.

To deliver these valued collectibles, Earnhardt Jr. is working alongside NFT marketplace Autograph, which was co-founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Autograph delivers a multitude of high level NFT art forms and collectibles for the sports enthusiast, featuring some of the hottest names in varied arenas, including Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, and more.

Earnhardt Jr.'s so-called Victory Lap NFT Collection will officially debut on January 27th, a day upon which fans may well even see Brady go toe-to-toe with the racecar driver on the track. The announcement posted across all of Earnhardt Jr.'s socials features the tagline, "See you on the racetrack, @tombrady?"

The Victory Lap NFT collection will include a variety of different racing memorabilia associated with Earnhardt Jr., main among them being his skull and bone helmet, as well as various signed digital pieces.

Those interested can participate via the DraftKings marketplace as the drops go live on January 27th. These will include both direct sales and an auction, of which will net the winner a chance to ride in a race car with Earnhardt Jr. amid next fall's charity function.

This is only the first of a long line of newfound NASCAR NFT forms fans may begin to see. FTW's Michelle R. Martinelli writes in one USAToday piece how NFTs are no sooner infecting the NASCAR space given their closeness to physical collectibles.

Enter RaceDay NFT, a motorsports marketplace for race car enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite collectibles made digital. It's an interesting new scene evolving in crypto art space, with fans, market leaders, and celebrities all coming together to show their appreciation for their most valued pasttime. As such, Earnhardt Jr.'s NFT collection will only be the first of undoubtedly many more such examples to come as the digital collectibles scene expands and evolves over time.

