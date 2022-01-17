Humble Choice will be moving away from Linux and Mac support. The price of its subscription starts at $12/month, which gives subs access to game giveaways.

This also gives people access to Humble Trove, Humble Games Collection, and more recent games as well.

Humble Bundle Regularly Offered Bundles of Games Splitting Profits Between Charities and Developers

According to the story by PCGamer, Humble Bundle has been known as a digital storefront since 2010 and has also regularly offered bundles of games. These usually come with promises of profits being shared between charities and developers.

Valve has previously made some strides with Linux support over the recent years. Previously, Humble had insisted that games in the company's bundle should have both Linux and Mac support.

Linux Gaming Exists in Quite a 'Weird Spot'

Linux gaming, as of writing, exists in quite a rather odd situation. This is due to developers considering the commercial value of Linux being somewhat minimal. This is Valve's strategy with Proton, which is a compatible layer that allows Windows to run on the Linux operating systems and be able to reduce the struggles of individual developers.

Humble is currently moving away from Mac and Linux with its very own flagship subscription service known as Humble Choice. In addition, the new offer comes with a brand new requirement for a Humble launcher app which will be strictly Windows-only.

Humble Trove No Longer have Mac and Linux Versions

Humble Trove will reportedly no longer have Mac and Linux versions of the DRM-free games starting Feb. 11, according to the company.

Users who are Humble Choice subscribers can still download them in order to keep it for their personal collection up until Jan. 31. Windows PC versions of a lot of the games will still be made available to download through the upcoming Humble app.

The games will be downloadable alongside the upcoming Humble Games Collection. However, there is still some confusion as to exactly what Humble is doing as well as what it means for the company's very own OS support in the future, according to a report by SlashGear.

Humble Subscribers Have Until Feb 1 to Download Mac and Linux Supported Games

Per the article from PCMag, this is not helped by the fact that the change has been announced very quickly with no official announcement aside from the email that was sent to subscribers.

The reason behind the decision is unclear, as of press time. It is also unclear how far-reaching the effects will be considering the company being a sized digital retailer.

Humble subscribers that want to keep the Mac or Linux versions of all of the games will only have until Feb. 1 to download them. After that period, they will no longer be available on the official Humble site.

The Humble Trove library currently consists of 79 different games, but Humble's now promising "50+" games at launch is also gaining much attention.

