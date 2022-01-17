Google wants to make things easier for its users by introducing a Self Share feature. This allows users to easily transfer across devices.

What this essentially means is that users will be able to easily transfer from their Chromebook or Android device and vice versa. This can happen in just a matter of a few seconds, making the whole process fast and very convenient for users.

It should be noted that the device files are being transferred to should be located nearby from the source of the data.

Google is Launching Its Own 'Self Share' Feature Focusing on File Transfers

According to the story by ArsTechnica, the Self Share feature focuses on file transfers across different Android devices. Specifically, this brand new feature is allowing users to send data, including photos, videos, or documents, to a nearby person that has a Chromebook or Android device.

As of press time, it is looking like developers are still working on updating that specific feature so that users can easily send their data across their personally owned devices.

However, it should be noted that this is not really the only file transfer feature that Google has worked on.

Company's Nearby Share Gets Upgrade Called 'Self Share'

The company previously launched the Nearby Share, which came to Chrome OS devices back in June. This feature competes with a lot of different similar features from other tech companies, which include Apple's very own AirDrop.

Just recently, Chrome Story, a certain Chrome as well as Chrome OS-focused blog, was able to spot an "add feature flag" in the Chromium Gerrit while referencing an addition to the Nearby Share which is the current Self Share.

Connecting Made Easier with Bluetooth, WebRTS, and Peer-to-Peer WiFi

The Self Share was noted to be able to enable seamless sharing between users and their devices.

Self Share could reportedly allow users to send data to themselves even without needing to use their email or other third-party cloud drives. This reportedly can easily be done by using Bluetooth, WebRTS, and peer-to-peer WiFi.

These should allow users to transfer their data or files to a nearby Chrome OS or Android device in a very short amount of time.

Users Have Options to 'Send to Your Devices' for File Transfer

According to a report by Chrome Unboxed, Self Share should still go through the whole Chrome OS Canary developer flag stage before the regular Chrome OS users can be able to see the feature on their devices.

Chrome Unboxed also wrote that, should users enable the flag or should they wait until the feature becomes publicly available, a new "Send to Your Devices" menu option will show once users will press "Nearby Share" on the Chrome OS Share Sheet.

Self Share will reportedly boost the interoperability options between a number of Google-based computing devices.

