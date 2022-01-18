BabyDoge or BabyDogeCoin has just topped the list for projects ranked by altrank. Specifically, the coin comes in first place with an altrank of 14 with PancakeSwap coming in second place with an altrank of 21.

Top BSC Projects Based on Altrank

According to BSCDaily, there are ten different BSC projects that stood out when it came to altrank. These projects went as high as an altrank of 14 with still a significant low of 65.

The Binance Smart Chain or BSC is known for a number of different projects but as of wring, the top three projects based on altrank are BabyDogeCoin, PancakeSwap, and CateCoin.

What may surprise many about the list is that the Binance Coin or BNB is currently ranked at 51 by altrank.

BabyDogeCoin at 14 by Altrank

Despite being the native coin of the smartchain, BNB came in at 51 compared to BabyDogeCoin, which is at a high of 14 by altrank. Other interesting projects that made it to the top of the list include APENFT and SavePlanetEarth.

Feed Every Gorilla and Anyswap are two projects that ranked at 46 and 47 respectively. It should be noted that the list is sourced from LunarCrush and was updated on Jan. 17 of this year.

Here are the Top BSC Projects Based on Altrank

BabyDogeCoin

Cryptocurrency ticker: BABYDOGE

Altrank number: 14

PancakeSwap

Cryptocurrency ticker: CAKE

Altrank number: 21

CATECOIN

Cryptocurrency ticker: CATE

Altrank number: 31

Feed Every Gorilla

Cryptocurrency ticker: FEG

Altrank number: 46

Anyswap

Cryptocurrency ticker: ANY

Altrank number: 47

Binance Coin

Cryptocurrency ticker: BNB

Altrank number: 51

DREP

Cryptocurrency ticker: DREP

Altrank number: 52

SavePlanetEarth

Cryptocurrency ticker: SPE

Altrank number: 56

APENFT

Cryptocurrency ticker: APE

Altrank number: 62

YooShi

Cryptocurrency ticker: YOOSHI

Altrank number: 65

As of press time, BabyDogeCoin is gaining a lot of attention not just as a deflationary token but also because it is being promoted by a large community. The project is gaining traction and is now close to one billion in market cap.

As seen on CoinGecko, BABYDOGE is currently available on PancakeSwap with pairs in DOGE, CAKE, and WBNB. In addition, the cryptocurrency is also available on OKEx and Gate.io with OKEx having the smallest spread at just 0.02%.

Read Also: Fake Elon Musk Account Promotes BabyDogeCoin | Is It Really Profitable?

BABYDOGE Mostly Traded on OKEx

Most of the trades, however, have been done on OKEx with a whopping 44.74% of the volume. Gate.io follows in second place with 25.01% of the volume. The third place where BABYDOGE is mostly traded is on PancakeSwap with just 14.77% of the volume.

BABYDOGE is paying out hodlers with more BABYDOGE as they receive a 5% fee from every on-chain transaction being made within the Baby Doge ecosystem.

Related Article: Top 10 Highest Profitable DEX in 2021 | PancakeSwap Price Performance Reached 1,517%

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.