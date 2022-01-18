Apple will soon be debuting an iPad paired with a new OLED screen that comes from LG, and the partnership between the two big tech companies will flourish by 2024. The initial leaks regarding this device will come by this year, 2022, but it seems that it has changed between both companies with leakers backing up this timeline.

Apple's iPad is reportedly getting a new OLED screen from LG and the venture for the device will come by 2024, a little later than the original expected timeline of the tablets. According to Korea's ET News, the LG electronics company will bring the new display for the tablets and its timeline focuses on 2024 as its target release.

The Paju facility by LG will focus on OLED creation, but expectations for the opening of the plant will be later this year. That means that it could not deliver as soon as possible, hence the timeline pointing out to 2024 for its arrival.

Moreover, reports indicate that LG aims to deliver as much as 700,000 sheets of OLED per year, and that is a lot for iPad production.

Apple iPad OLED: One Coming from BOE?

On a separate report by The Elec, BOE will manufacture Apple's iPad OLED and its delivery date will be on 2023. It will focus on handheld devices and tablets for the sizes of the sheets they are to manufacture.

The arrival of the iPad OLEDs is in for a roll in the coming years as many prospective OLED makers are already appearing for Apple to choose from, allowing them to create an American classic.

Apple iPad: OLED Rollout Coming Soon

No matter who the manufacturer is for the iPad with OLED, the important thing now is that the production of this tablet would come with a new screen panel that upgrades it from its original LED panel. Previously, the iPad focused on a Mini LED display that featured a 'blooming effect' that was not appealing to customers and their use of the tablet.

Apple wants to change that from its production of the iPad, especially as it aims to have "perfect blacks" whenever using the tablet for gaming, editing, or even casual streaming.

A previous report stated that the iPad will have OLED screens by 2022, starting with a rigid OLED display for low-spec tablets and flexible ones for top-tier variants of the device.

The focus of Apple for their iPad is massive and it aims to do more for the smart device as it had done a lot for them in the past years. Moreover, it is dropping its XDR Retina display for OLED and it is a jump from the years that the company ignored the tech for its different preference.

Now, the only deal is who will create the OLEDs for Apple, would it be LG, BOE, Samsung, or another Korean display manufacturer?

