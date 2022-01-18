Troy Baker's Partner NFT Company Voiceverse Reportedly Steals Voice Lines From 15.ai

"Last of Us" voice actor Troy Baker recently partnered with Voiceverse NFT, a company that allows users to create their own voice IP through an AI machine. Fans have since voiced their displeasure about the partnership.

However, there is another issue that fans will surely dislike. Apparently, the said NFT firm has reportedly stolen works from 15ai, a known text-to-speech voice creator.

Voiceverse NFT Steals 15ai's Work

According to a report by Eurogamer, the NFT firm reportedly stole the audio from a non-commercial author. Originally, the voice-centered company sells NFTs in the form of voice lines done by a voice actor.

From there, the use of audio rights will now be granted for users who want to make their own AI-generated lines.

Voiceverse, however, was discovered to remove a noticeable tweet from its account. 15ai and some fans saw that the NFT voice company posted a clip of a cartoon character that seems to come from the "Chubbiverse."

The 15.ai author was quick to see that Voiceverse's post was immediately taken down. The creator said that the company has actively stolen his work for their own benefit.

Over Twitter, the voice company said that the animated cat voice was indeed from Chubbiverse, another NFT-based firm.

Unbelievable. They even pitched up the voice to intentionally make it sound unrecognizable from Rainbow Dash's original voice. https://t.co/frBOCnrCpx pic.twitter.com/m1Xz82AXZz — 15 (@fifteenai) January 14, 2022

15.ai Creator Comments on Deleted Post

Upon seeing the now-deleted tweet, 15.ai tweeted that Voiceverse only made slight changes to make the voice animation "different." The creator said that the company intentionally changed the original voice to make it unrecognizable from the original.

After the incident, Voiceverse admitted that it really used the animation without giving due credit to 15.ai, the original owner of the voice rights.

"Hey @fifteenai we are extremely sorry about this. The voice was indeed taken from your platform, which our marketing team used without giving proper credit. Chubbiverse team has no knowledge of this. We will make sure this never happens again," Voiceverse NFT said in the firm's apology.

Regarding the incident, Baker has not yet announced whether he still wants to continue promoting Voiceverse NFT or not.

Why Fans Criticized Voiceverse

Game Rant reported that fans were critical of Baker's endorsement for Voiceverse. According to some of them, the company will burden a lot of voice actors. They thought that AIs will replace them, thus losing their jobs to machines.

Many voice artists also criticized the latest NFT partnership. The crucial part here is that voice actors can only receive royalties when the voice NFT is sold.

