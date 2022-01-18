PS5 UK Restock Now Live at Very | Disc and Digital Both Available

PS5 retailers experienced the aftermath of chip shortage following the shortage in the supplies of the console. This 2022, the U.K. buyers have something to look forward to for the third week of January.

Recently, known console retailer Very went live on its website. At the time of writing, the store is offering both the disc and digital version of Sony's gaming gadget.

Here's what you need to know so far about the latest PS5 restock at Very.

Very Live PS5 Restock 2022

According to a report by T3, Very held its first PlayStation 5 restock on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The last time that it went live was on December 14, 2021.

Currently, U.K. consumers can now shop for several bundle options, which include Cosmic Red DualSense controller. Another DualSense bundle features a PSN subscription that would last for a year.

If you are planning to score a gaming console from Very, we highly suggest you rely on its mobile app. This is the best way to get a PS5 without hassle. Still, visiting its website is another alternative step you need to try.

For those who will order PS5 at Very, expect that your console will be delivered by Jan. 28. This coincides with the release of "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection."

Reminders During PS5 Checkout

The tech publication wrote that those buyers who missed purchasing PS5 exclusive games last Christmas can now buy them at Very. Some of these titles include "Demon's Souls," "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart," "Returnal," "Deathloop," and more.

As of press time, no available U.K. retailers are offering PlayStation 5 in the country. If you are patient enough to stick with Very, don't forget that the average waiting time in the store could last for up to 40 minutes. We recommend you stay patient all throughout the checkout process.

Another important tip that you should remember is to refrain from refreshing when the queue is already moving. Wait for the moment when the confirmation pops out on the screen before you purchase this elusive gaming gadget.

If you are considering other options besides PS5, you can also check other stores which are selling Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in the U.K.

Sony Opens PS5 Console Registration

In another story written by VGC, PlayStation console maker Sony announced that it would now allow sign-ups for users who reside in the U.S., the U.K., Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

To participate in this offer, the user should have a valid email address that is linked with the PSN ID. This is where you can receive updates from the company.

"We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase directly from PlayStation. If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details," Sony said.

In the U.S., GameStop held a massive PS5 restock last Friday, Jan. 14. According to the retail giant, the in-store availability for the consoles kicked off in select locations in the country. At that time, there were also bundles that were "slightly expensive" than the regular ones, which sit at $499.

Meanwhile, Tech Times wrote an interesting article about a PS5 scalper who claimed to be helping others in selling the consoles. According to online scalping service owner Jack Bayliss, he is giving a side income to aspiring entrepreneurs.

