PS5 scalper claims that he gives other folks a chance to be entrepreneurs with his restock tracking service. He says that they get to keep hundreds of dollars by merely reselling Sony PlayStation gaming consoles in bulk.

PS5 Scalper and Entrepreneurship

As per the report by Video Games Chronicle or VGC, Jack Bayliss owns an online scalping service, wherein its members pay a subscription fee to instantaneously get notified one either the PlayStation 5 or the PS5 and the Xbox Series X get another restock.

Bayliss further disclosed that he has already amassed about 1500 subscribers, wherein his earnings from the subscription fees alone have skyrocketed to more than $61,000 every month.

His lucrative subscription service primarily helps thousands of gaming console scalpers to hoard the PS5 and Xbox in bulk before consumers get their hands on it for its retail price.

After the scalpers wipe off the shelves of retailers, they start selling for a more expensive price tag.

Bayliss went on to claim that most of his subscribers are actually "very young." That said, he further asserted that he is helping these folks to start becoming entrepreneurs.

He added that scalping is "being entrepreneurs" as "they're going out, creating side income."

On top of that, Bayliss also shared that some of the scalpers that are using his subscription service have already quit their jobs.

Bayliss even divulged a story of one of his subscribers who used to have a hefty gambling debt, wherein he paid it all by earning a "significant amount of money" from scalping consoles.

Not just that, Bayliss also claimed that some of his subscribers have even upgraded their lifestyle by reselling gaming consoles at staggering price tags.

PS5 a Luxury?

Bayliss went on to defend his scalping business by claiming that a PS5 is a luxury, noting that it is not a necessity in the first place, according to the report by Gaming Bible.

As such, he said that scalping consoles should not be a problem for those who could afford the retail price of the gaming consoles.

The PS5 scalper further said: "If you can afford to spend £450, spending the extra £100 should be pretty marginal, if you've got cash ready to splash on that."

PS5 Shortage and Scalping

The supply of the next-gen PlayStation has been a mess since it debuted on Nov. 12, 2020, due to the raging chip shortage issue.

As such, retailers and even the government have been devising ways that attempt to stop scalping. In fact, a United States bill is now seeking to ban scalper bots altogether.

