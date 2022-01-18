Nintendo warns against fake Switch websites pretending to be the official site of the Japanese console maker. Not to mention that the scammers are also luring their victims with massive discounts for the hybrid gaming console.

Nintendo Warns Against Fake Switch Websites

As per the news story by TechRadar, the Japanese video gaming firm, Nintendo confirmed that there are fake websites that clones its official website and carry the logo of Switch maker.

The website suspiciously gives the Switch console a massive price cut compared to its usual retail price.

TechRadar further noted in the same report that the Switch console barely gets massive price drops. As such, some buyers of the hybrid handheld console would take this as an opportunity and fall for the tricks of the fake site.

That said, Nintendo already issued a press release to its customers of the possible perils of purchasing the Switch console on these fake sites online.

Fake Nintendo Switch Website

According to the report by The Independent, the Japan-based gaming firm disclosed the fake website on Twitter, saying that "we have confirmed the existence of a fake website that impersonates Nintendo's homepage."

In the Nintendo press release, the firm went on to expound on the risks from buying on various fake sites out there, noting that it "may result in fraudulent damage." It could then end up mining your personal information that leads to identity theft.

That said, Nintendo told its customers to be careful online as they might unwillingly mistake its official site with the suspicious clone. The firm urged them as well to avoid buying Switch products from these fake sites.

On top of that, the Japanese tech giant also said that purchasing from the fake site could end them up failing to receive the item that they ordered without getting their money back.

What's more, the gaming firm said that the scammers behind the website would also have access to your payment details as you check out your orders. In turn, it could lead to full-blown identity theft.

Aside from those, Nintendo said that the scammers behind the fake websites could also decide to spread malware to the smartphones or computers of its victims.

Nintendo Switch Scams

It is not the first time that scammers lured Nintendo Switch buyers to fall victim to their scheme by giving away massive discounts.

Previously, way back on March 31, 2017, online scammers listed the hybrid gaming console on Amazon for a massive price cut of $100.

It is worth noting that the retail price of the Nintendo Switch is sold for $299, whereas the OLED variant goes for $349.

