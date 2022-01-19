Big Rock Creative, the producers of BRCvr (the award-winning official virtual Burning Man event) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking global film festival. On Saturday, February 5, anyone with a digital connection anywhere in the world will be able to access this free, immersive and interactive experience. Anchored by three major Burning Man themed documentaries, each film will be shown, followed by an audience Q & A with moderation across the metaverse, and then an after-party mixer with live world-class DJ's. Visit www.brcvr.org for all details.

Each film will be presented in a fully immersive virtual world designed specifically to bring the audience into the art of the film. Big Rock Creative Co-founder, Doug Jacobson explains, "This will be unlike any film festival I can think of because we are creating spaces specifically designed for the audience to become immersed in the creative vision of the film makers."



All participants, regardless of how they access the festival, will be able to connect and interact with the artists and audience across multiple platforms at the same time. You can join via AltspaceVR (3D, 2D desktop, or VR headset) and/or Zoom (desktop, tablet or mobile). Through a proprietary method, everything will be visually and aurally connected for real time interaction.

"BRCvr was created to bring together Burners and the Burner curious from around the world," said Athena Demos, Big Rock Creative - Co-Founder. "We have been developing innovative projects to continue ways of combining art and community. We are so excited to share this film festival experience with everyone however they choose to participate."

Special Guests for the Q & A sessions, as well as world-class DJ's are listed in the schedule below.

THE SCHEDULE (All times in PST):

10am "Burning Man: Art on Fire"

11:30 am Q & A with Kate Raudenbush and Arthur Mamou-Mani

12:30 pm After party with DJ Nate (Sydney, Australia)

2pm "Larry, A Burning Man Story"

3pm Q & A with Stuart Mangrum and Terry Pratt

4pm After party with DJ eEVil (Los Angeles, CA)

7pm "TV Free Burning Man"

8pm Q & A with Justin Gunn, Mark Rinehart, Jason "JT" Tongen

9pm After party with DJ illuminatty (Miami, FL)

HOW TO ATTEND

● RSVP here to gain access at no cost.

● For AltspaceVR users, set up a free account, customize your avatar, and take the platform tutorial.

● Click here for step-by-step instructions on how to play in the digital dust.

The AltspaceVR Hub World:

https://tinyurl.com/brcvrfilmfestivalhub



AltspaceVR can be accessed via PC, Mac, and most VR headsets, including HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality enabled platforms, Steam, Oculus Rift, Quest 1 and Quest 2.



BRCvr WEBSITE: https://brcvr.org/film-festival-2022

RSVP FORM: https://forms.gle/v2jLsgZJH1WEx7FK9

ALTSPACEVR HUB WORLD: https://tinyurl.com/brcvrfilmfestivalhub

