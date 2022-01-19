Space startup Radian is now working on creating a single-state-to-orbit space plane that would change the game for space transportation. The company has raised seed funding for the development of this vehicle.

Radian One Spaceplane

According to a report by Ars Technica, the Seattle-based firm officially launched a $27.5 million seed round that Fine Structure Ventures spearheaded. On Jan. 19, it confirmed that it was now working with several investors such as Explorer 1 Fund, Helios Capital, and more for the creation of the airplane-like machine.

The so-called Radian One will be flying to space in the future. This would be a means for people and goods to travel across space into a low orbit.

"We believe that widespread access to space means limitless opportunities for humankind. Over time, we intend to make space travel nearly as simple and convenient as airliner travel," Radian co-founder Richard Humphrey said in a statement.

Era of Reusable Space Vehicles

Long before Radian One was announced, several experts and business leaders wanted to pull out a space show through the single-stage-to-orbit spacecraft. With that, NASA previously launched its X-33 program centered on developing the STTO plane prototype.

In 1996, Lockheed Martin grabbed the contract with X-33, the predecessor of Venture, another space vehicle. Unfortunately, the launch of the orbital plane was unsuccessful after the space agency, and Lockheed abandoned the mission prior to the launch.

Per ex-Lockheed Martin executive Doug Greenlaw, what Radian is doing right now will leverage space technology and business model into one. The holy space grail will be the jumpstart for the industry that is anticipated to flourish in less than 10 years.

Spaceplane Development

As of press time, only 20 employees are working at Radian, according to Spacenews.com. However, the company plans to hire more workers who will help build the ambitious spaceplane.

Given that Radian has the resources and money to develop a game-changing discovery in the field of space flight, its potential to build a space plane is endless. Most importantly, many investors will be attracted to invest in this company.

As such, Radian One will likely be suitable for commercial space explorations, specifically in low-orbit missions. NASA sees that this huge development could happen by 2030.

With that, this vehicle establishes a big role in transporting goods back and forth into space. The space plane can also be used to survey the Earth from afar. Thanks to Radian One, we could safely assume that point-to-point travel on Earth would now be possible.

