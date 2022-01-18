SpaceX Starlink satellites are photobombing the latest astronomy twilight images, which were taken by a telescope in California, leaving streaks to the night sky.

As per the report by CNET, researchers discovered that the rapidly growing constellation of Starlink satellites in orbit could actually end up making astronomical observations even harder.

The former California Institute of Technology researcher, Przemek Mróz, said in a statement that the SpaceX satellites affect twilight images more than ever this time around.

In fact, Mroz, who is now with the University of Warsaw in Poland, further noted that way back in 2019, only 0.5 percent of the twilight images were affected by the constellation of SpaceX Starlink satellites.

However, recent twilight images show that about 20% of them are now being affected by the Starlink broadband satellites in orbit.

Meanwhile, CNET noted in the same news story that the recent observations were only based on a single telescope, known as the Palomar Observatory, which is from the Zwicky Transient Facility.

According to the news story by Axios, the latest study by The Astrophysical Journal Letter showed that there were more than 5,000 streaks from the satellites of the Elon Musk-founder space firm in the astrology photos shot by the Palomar Observatory.

It is to note that the twilight images were taken from Nov. 2019 up until Sept. 2021.

Starlink Satellites and Twilight Observations

The researchers further discovered from their recent findings that the streaks from the Starlink satellites are mostly seen on twilight images.

They further pointed out in the study that twilight images play a significant role in discovering any comets or asteroids that could likely be a massive danger to Earth.

Mroz added in his statement that Starlink satellites are only expected to affect twilight images for now. However, if ever space firms decide to go to a higher orbit, it may also affect other observations.

Meanwhile, another author of the study, Tom Prince, said: "There is a small chance that we would miss an asteroid or another event hidden behind a satellite streak."

He even added that the streak from the Starlink constellation is minimal when compared to weather disturbances here on Earth.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch

It is interesting to point out that SpaceX is set to launch its 2,000th Starlink satellite to orbit with its additional 49 satellites.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink satellite payload from the Kennedy Space Center.

