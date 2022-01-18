The SpaceX Mars mission is coming soon, but CEO Elon Musk believes that the Earth is currently experiencing a crisis that would be a problem for humanity. That problem is "population collapse," and the world is presently on the verge of it.

The billionaire said that the articles about "overpopulation" in the world are fake, and there would not be enough humans for both Earth and Mars.

SpaceX Mars Mission: Earth is now on a Population Collapse

The famous eccentric and philosophical billionaire, Elon Musk, went to Twitter and dropped another bomb of his opinion on us, and it talks about Earth's current crisis, the population collapse. The CEO suggested that there is a problem that most people do not know about, and this is because several organizations like the United Nations say "nonsensical" projections.

UN projections are utter nonsense. Just multiply last year’s births by life expectancy. Given downward trend in birth rate, that is best case unless reversed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

The CEO attached links about articles talking about the drop in fertility rate and census in the world, saying that the US fell by four percent during the pandemic year of 2020. The numbers now are on a record low, and that is something that humans can still control.

Moreover, the links he attached talk about record crashes that people have not been paying attention to, especially as others say the Earth is currently overpopulated.

Musk: Not Enough Humans for Earth and Mars

In the thread, Musk said that if people are not enough for Earth, it would also not be enough for Mars, and the future of humanity will cease to exist. Musk is known for advocating multi-planetary life, and in the middle of it, all will be SpaceX that would deliver humans to live on Mars and other planets.

If there aren’t enough people for Earth, then there definitely won’t be enough for Mars ☹️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022



The future SpaceX Mars mission aims to bring humanity to the Earth with the Starship and Super Heavy Booster Rocket.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Mission

The Mars mission from SpaceX aims to solve one of the problems humanity would allegedly face, extinction, as we stay on one planet for the rest of our lives. The SpaceX CEO and founder believe in this and continue to advocate for multi-planetary life, saying that people should go to Mars and look at its importance.

Musk initially said that adult diapers have higher sales than baby diapers, which is one of the indicators that the world is experiencing its lack of humans.

The population collapse, according to him, is real and is something that should not be brushed off due to the impending doom that it will cause, and it is our species' wipeout.

The national space agency, NASA, is also experiencing a shortage in astronauts on its program to continue for space missions, especially for the Artemis flights.

SpaceX is one of the solutions, says Musk, but he indirectly asks to "reverse" this trend and have people procreating again for humanity's future.

