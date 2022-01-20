Tech Times Exclusives #26: CEO of Airfocus Malte Scholz sat down with us to discuss the first modular product management tool. Scholz shared some things about his company, including the reason behind creating the management tool.

Right now, many employees are overwhelmed by the complicated office tools that their companies require them to use. This is also the same experience that Scholz had.

"I started the company around four and a half years ago as a side project. Because I was frustrated with Excel and Powerpoint," said the company's co-founder.

He also shared that when he was relying on Microsoft's office tools, using them was like "drilling a hole with a hammer." Scholz added that it is hard to use them when you don't have everything in one place.

How Airfocus Started

After experiencing issues with the current product-led office tools, Malte explained that they decided to launch the new Airfocus modular product management platform.

After that, they released this new product on the beta list and discovered that existing tools also pressured other people for office work.

"We learned that this is a problem that all product managers and product teams really have," said Airfocus' CEO.

Aside from this, he also explained why their modular product management platform is named "Airfocus." Malte shared that "focus" is a very strong word, saying that those focused on what they do usually win.

After that, they decided to combine the word "focus" with the word "air," explaining that air gives people clarity. Scholz also linked the word "air" to the cloud software services. Their brainstorming then leads to their product's name.

Airfocus Brings Businesses and Consumers Together

Aside from the origin of Airfocus, the CEO also shared how Airfocus works. He explained that Airfocus could connect businesses and consumers together.

During the interview, Scholz stated that businesses and companies need to take customer feedback more seriously so that they can generate the consumers' insights about their offered products and services.

He added that Airfocus could allow managers and other company staff to connect all the customer feedback. They can rely on the product management platforms tools to conduct different tasks.

These include creating a privatization framework that allows employees to score their company's items. On the other hand, Malte also said that the platform offers an advanced roadmap builder that can be used to communicate with the stakeholders within a business or company.

These are just some things that Airfocus's CEO discussed during his exclusive interview with Tech Times. You can watch the YouTube video below to know more details.

