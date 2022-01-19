Apple devices have long been credited with saving lives. As an example, a woman has recently credited the AirPods, which were used to call 911 as the reason she was saved after hitting a sharp metal pole.

Woman Used 'Hey Siri' Feature to Save Her

A woman from New Jersey is crediting the ability to use Siri with the Apple AirPods as the one thing saved her life after a nasty fall.

As reported in an article by People, Susan Putman was working in her floral studio alone when she suddenly tripped and ended up hitting her head on a sharp metal pole.

According to Putman, she believes that if she was not wearing her AirPods, she may have died.

Putman said that she was working on a four-foot horseshoe wreath at that time. She stepped back to look at it and forgot that a was sitting there.

AirPods Credited to Save Her Life

She then tripped and flew about eight feet, according to her, in the air before she landed with her head against the metal poles. Putman also confirmed that she was not sure if she really lost consciousness, but shr was able to quickly realize that she was heavily bleeding from her head.

According to the story by 9to5Mac, she then remembered that she was wearing her AirPods at that time and decided to use them to call emergency services. Per Putman, when she reached to her head and felt the bleeding, she realized that the AirPods were in.

After Fall, Putman Immediately Said 'Hey Siri, Call 911'

She stated that there was a lot of blood, which made her freak out, but she then immediately said "Hey Siri, call 911."

Putman noted that the only thing she remembers after that is two police officers getting there. One held a towel to her head while calling for an ambulance since she was losing a lot of blood.

Putman said if it had been another 15 minutes, she might not have made it. To add, there was no doubt for her that if she did not have her AirPods on her, she would have died.

Putman Reaches Out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to Tell Her Story

At the hospital, Putman received seven staples across the side of her head and was also diagnosed with a concussion. She has since been able to make a full recovery and decided to reach out to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, in order to tell her story.

According to 9to5Mac, stories just like Putman's are great reminders for buyers to check features they have enabled for their own AirPods. It should be noted that the "Hey Siri" hands-free activation can be used on the AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max.

The feature is enabled as long as users have "Hey Siri" set up on their phone. In order to set up the feature, go to Settings and click on Siri & Search. After that, look for the "Listen for Hey Siri" option.

