The Tesla FSD Beta autonomous feature got a rumor from Dan O'Dowd, Green Hills Software CEO, saying it crashes every 36 minutes. The derogatory statement was proven wrong by a Tesla fan and known online blogger, Whole Mars Blog, that demonstrated safe driving with CEO Elon Musk reacting to the video posted online.

Tesla FSD Beta Safety: Driving for 40 mins. and No Crash Says Fan

A Tesla fan and blogger known as "Whole Mars Blog" testified that the Tesla FSD beta feature that he used to go to his friend's house is safe and caused him no problems whatsoever. The blogger said that his drive took 40 minutes, and it did not have any issues or crashes when using the FSD the whole way.

In his tweet, the Tesla FSD Beta got rumors from Dan O'Dowd, a new online personality, claiming the autonomous driving feature crashes every 36 minutes and kept it from the public.

Here, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted with a sarcastic tweet, saying that the successful drive of the Whole Mars Blog is due to "sheer luck" only.

Sheer luck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2022

Tesla FSD Beta Rumors: Dan O'Dowd says it Crashes Every 36 mins.?

A known online personality is known as Dan O'Dowd, that says he is a Green Hills Software CEO and founder of the Dawn Project, is an avid hater and critic of Tesla and its FSD. O'Dowd's online tweets show massive words against Tesla, saying it is unsafe and unreliable, particularly with its FSD feature.

@elonmusk says no accidents since FSD but here is a video and report about one. How many more were not caught on camera and uploaded? https://t.co/fSCkWulf0N #FSDDelendaEst #DawnProject — Dan O'Dowd (@RealDanODowd) January 18, 2022

The Dawn Project is a new organization from O'Dowd that claims it is for the betterment of software for humanity, and it is known for lately going against Tesla's FSD, saying it is unsafe.

Tesla FSD: Is It Safe or Not?

Several days ago, the name of Dan O'Dowd and The Dawn Project rang high among the public and viral culture as he and his organization printed a full-page ad on the New York Times. That specific advertisement is a campaign against Tesla and its full self-driving feature, saying that it is an unsafe system and harmful to the users.

However, recent statistics show that there have been no accidents since the public launch of the Tesla FSD since the latter half of 2021, with Ross Gerber and Musk talking about this online. Tesla's overall self-driving features with the Autopilot bring new statistics from the NHTSA, saying that there were fewer crashes in the Q4 of last year.

There have been debates regarding the safety of Tesla FSD and how it should still not be used in the streets as it does not have Level 5 autonomy that gives the system the entire vehicle to control. However, many Tesla users share their experience and argue that it is safe.

Nevertheless, Tesla's transparency to crashes and its safety features are seen online, with the company continuously improving its autonomous technology for its EVs.

