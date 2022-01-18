Tesla's Full Self Driving or FSD beta has been criticized by a New York Times full-page advertisement. Now, the CEO and founder of the EV tech giant, billionaire Elon Musk, responded to it.

As per the report by Yahoo Finance News, the full-page ad on Sunday's New York Times took a swipe at the FSD Beta software of Tesla, wherein it was dubbed as "the worst software ever sold by a Fortune 500 company.

The ad criticizing Tesla's FSD Beta went on to offer the readers of the ad $10,000, which is equal to the price of upgrading to the said software of the EV car maker.

All they have to do is to name another product out there that the ad claims has a "critical malfunction every 8 minutes. On top of that, it has to be a product that was released by another Fortune 500 company.

Tesla FSD Warning Ad

The organization behind the paid advertisement on the major United States broadsheet is the Dawn Project, which was founded by the owner of a software firm that goes by the name Green Hills Software.

The Dawn Project is an org that specifically wants unsafe software to be banned altogether.

One of its endeavors is to temporarily remove the Tesla FSD Beta software from vehicles that are running on the public roads. Not until the "Full Self Driving" achieves "1,000 times fewer critical malfunctions."

Yahoo News further noted in the same report that Green Hill Software announced during the CES that the new electric vehicle of BMW uses the operating system and safety software of the firm.

On top of that, the company has also teased that it will soon be releasing its over-the-air software project.

Therefore, the news outlet added that there could be "competitive bias" on the part of the founder of The Dawn Project.

Elon Musk Slams Tesla FSD Warning Ad

The full-page ad in the New York Times, which campaigns on banning the Tesla FSD, has already reached the founder and CEO of the EV maker.

As a response, Musk did not mince any words against the Green Hills Software, according to the report by Fox News.

The Tesla boss went on to tweet on the official Twitter account, saying that the firm of The Dawn Project founder "is a pile of trash."

Fox News also added in the same report that the founder and CEO of Green Hills Software also claimed that Tesla previously used its software for the original version of the Tesla Autopilot. But that has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, the Tesla CEO said that the FSD software has had zero accidents since it was launched to the public.

Green Hills software is a pile of trash. Linux ftw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

