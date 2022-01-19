General Motors is now working on a new mobile power generator that will focus on hydrogen power cells or the company's latest venture, HYDROTEC. GM's newfound focus will center on hydrogen power and is not limited to the generator it aims to produce, especially with its known ventures with Navistar and OneH2 for the alternative energy.

GM: Mobile Power Generators will Use HYDROTEC for Source

General Motors is looking at a new power source and charging station that aims to debut in the coming time, particularly hydrogen power, to improve its renewable energy campaign further. GM's HYDROTEC will power its latest mobile power generators that have the task of charging electric vehicles in the process.

GM will partner with Renewable Innovations based in Utah for the creation of these mobile power generators that the company will soon distribute to different places and locations. GM is supplying the HYDROTEC power cells for this venture, and the partner company will be in charge of its creation and the actual product.

Mobile Power Generators Need No Installation

The new portable power generators will be unique as they will not require any installations to set up their services and charge an electric vehicle along the way. GM notes that this is cost-effective and can be set up in no time without the hassle of building charging stations throughout the country.

Moreover, it will base itself on clean energy and renewable sources with Hydrogen as its focus.

GM's Focus on Clean Energy

GM is all about clean energy now, especially with the vehicle conglomerate's massive focus on electric vehicles having multiple cars on its lineup now for soon release. One of the most promising vehicles now is the Hummer EV electric pickup truck that has garnered massive popularity for almost two years since its revelation last 2020.

What is more notable in GM's release is the Ultium drive electric motor from the company, also focusing on clean energy and a newfound power for its vehicles. It will be the primary source of mobility for the cars, getting its power from the battery motors.

However, GM is also focusing on hydrogen power on cargo trucks that will rival the Tesla Semi, particularly with its HYDROTEC in partnership with Navistar and OneH2.

The focus on clean energy is extensive, which GM has been working on for the past months. Its introduction of the latest mobile power generators may be new to the industry, especially with hydrogen power cells, but the novel is known to the public already.

Nevertheless, GM is one of the firsts in the car industry to power its electrification campaign further.

