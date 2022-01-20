Google has Project Iris kept under wraps, and the secret venture is an augmented reality (AR) headset that the company does not reveal in public. Like Apple, the famous internet company keeps this new hardware in the dark for a surprise drop soon, leaving people wondering how the device would look once it releases for the world.

Google Project Iris: AR Headset Kept in Secret

Google's Project Iris is now known to the public as speculations talk about the new AR headset that is kept secret to the public. According to The Verge's report, Google is now focusing its efforts on the said project with a deadline of 2024, aiming to deliver the headset by the timeline and provide its services to the public.

The speculations come from a job listing in Google Careers for a Senior Software Engineer for Augmented Reality Software that rumors say will power the AR headset for when it comes. Marc Lucovsky announced on Twitter that he would be joining the team to develop the software and bring an OS for an unknown project.

Google to Venture to AR, Metaverse?

The speculations on a Google AR headset indicate a massive move towards AR is only leaks or rumors from several sources but is not confirmed by the internet company. Nevertheless, the development team and behind-the-scenes confirmation of its employees suggest a strong indication of a new AR device.

Additionally, it will rival Meta's new device and releases from Apple and PlayStation on AR headsets.

Google's Projects and Innovations

Google has several projects kept under wraps and only revealing itself during showcases of the company or when a release is due. Notable devices and software have been a part of Google's projects without actually releasing to the public, as some continue to the public, and some are facing the inevitable scrapping due to inconceivable tech.

The Mountain View company first introduced a similar experience that focuses on a "Magic Window" technology with a venture called "Project Starline." The device would provide a massive and hyper-realistic video conferencing experience, almost as if the other end of the line is right in front of the user.

Another focus of Google is a new Nest WiFi hub to use and improve internet connection.

There are many things that Google may offer for the public to enjoy and experience, especially with its projects and innovations that will come soon for release. However, for now, Project Iris will have to wait in the shadows and await further steps of the company.

The speculations behind the AR headset from Google are strong, and leakers are looking into the soon availability for public use.

