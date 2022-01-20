TikTok removed its marketing lead, Nick Tran, from the company, and the recent elimination brings speculation as it is abrupt for the system. Tran is best known for his conception of the "TikTok Kitchens," a food service that is yet to launch itself but already has a website up and running to bring its online offers to the platform.

TikTok Boots Nick Tran on a Sudden Note, Why Is That?

According to The Information, it first caught a whiff of Tran's removal from the platform, indicating that the Marketing team of TikTok is going through a change in its department. The reason remains pointed towards disagreements between Tran and the social media platform regarding how the lead operates and executes its programs.

Tran's so-called "stunt marketing" tactic is the reason for this removal, especially as it puts TikTok in an unfavorable position of showing off via the platform. Multiple reports indicated that there are disagreements between both parties, with New York Post confirming the exit.

The employee's elimination was sudden and was made known to its marketing team of 200 workers.

TikTok, Other Marketing Stunts: A Flop?

Tran is best known for introducing the TikTok Kitchens that remain in the company with a website still active. The collaboration between TikTok and Virtual Dining Concepts with its Kitchen initiative became one of the excellent marketing ploys of the company. However, its existence is still in a grey area following the exit.

TikTok Resumes and its NFT collaboration are among some of the marketing stunts from the company, and these too remain under great speculation that it may face a shutdown.

TikTok and its Massive Presence Online

TikTok is known to be one of the most popular online platforms in the world now, and the company is still young, mainly as it first established itself last 2016. The massive presence of TikTok online made it the destination to be in with influencers and content creators flocking the platform for the different trends and showcasing their lives.

On the year-end review of Cloudflare, TikTok effectively took the spot from Google as the most visited platform of 2021, and it only shows the dominance of the platform. The public also focuses on TikTok as the place to go to, foregoing other social networking platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

TikTok offers different options on its platform and makes it one of the one-stop-shop places in social media. Its marketing team provides various ways to engage on the platform, including that of TikTok Kitchen and other peculiar content it brings to the table. However, the recent removal of Nick Tran signifies that there may be something going on within the company or a change in its hierarchy and direction.

