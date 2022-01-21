Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. is thrilled to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has today launched on consoles and PC. The hotly anticipated trading card game is available now on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Steam, free to download and play worldwide.
Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL takes the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) and fully brings it to life in digital form. Collect from more than 10,000 cards* spanning over two decades of Yu-Gi-Oh! history and build personalised Decks. Play and spectate beautifully presented Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K resolution** with eye-popping animations and jaw-dropping music and sound. Journey through an extensive single-player Solo Mode that explores the untold stories behind the cards, and take on the world in dynamic online Duels, tournaments and events.
Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL features include:
- The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG/OCG Master Rules
- Tutorial and Duel Strategy modes to help new players learn how to play the game
- Campaigns based around Deck Types, featuring story sequences that tell the lore of the cards
- Cross-platform online play - play friends and challengers online, whatever system you're on
- Cross-platform save data access - continue your experience from one system to another
- Unlock over 10,000 cards* and other rewards
- Card crafting - disassemble unwanted cards to help you generate new cards
- Customize your experience with 'Mate' companions, card protectors, Duel Fields and more
- Extensive Deck-building features and resources, including a massive database of Deck Lists
KONAMI will also bring Yu-Gi-OH! MASTER DUEL to iOS and Android. Look out for more details soon on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL site: https://www.konami.com/yugioh/masterduel/en/.
The definitive digital Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG experience is here - Play Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL now!
Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available across the globe, with products distributed in more than 80 countries and 9 languages, to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.
*Some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.
**On supported devices
