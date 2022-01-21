Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. is thrilled to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has today launched on consoles and PC. The hotly anticipated trading card game is available now on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Steam, free to download and play worldwide.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL takes the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) and fully brings it to life in digital form. Collect from more than 10,000 cards* spanning over two decades of Yu-Gi-Oh! history and build personalised Decks. Play and spectate beautifully presented Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K resolution** with eye-popping animations and jaw-dropping music and sound. Journey through an extensive single-player Solo Mode that explores the untold stories behind the cards, and take on the world in dynamic online Duels, tournaments and events.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL features include:

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG/OCG Master Rules

Tutorial and Duel Strategy modes to help new players learn how to play the game

Campaigns based around Deck Types, featuring story sequences that tell the lore of the cards

Cross-platform online play - play friends and challengers online, whatever system you're on

Cross-platform save data access - continue your experience from one system to another

Unlock over 10,000 cards* and other rewards

Card crafting - disassemble unwanted cards to help you generate new cards

Customize your experience with 'Mate' companions, card protectors, Duel Fields and more

Extensive Deck-building features and resources, including a massive database of Deck Lists

KONAMI will also bring Yu-Gi-OH! MASTER DUEL to iOS and Android. Look out for more details soon on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL site: https://www.konami.com/yugioh/masterduel/en/.

The definitive digital Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG experience is here - Play Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL now!

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available across the globe, with products distributed in more than 80 countries and 9 languages, to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

For all the latest information regarding Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME products and events, and all the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game titles, please visit the following:

*Some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.

**On supported devices

