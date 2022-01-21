Intel's new $20 billion Ohio chip factory is expected to be the largest silicon manufacturing location across the globe. This would greatly help the giant SoC developer once the manufacturing location is completed.

The company confirmed that the 1,000 acres location in New Albany, Ohio, will soon have two large chip manufacturing plants.

Once the factories are completed, the tech giant is expected to employ more than 3,000 workers. When it comes to the completion date, Intel estimated that the construction will be finished around 2025.

Intel's $20 Billion Chip Factory Site

According to USA Today's latest report, Intel is expected to build a total of eight fabrication plants in the Ohio manufacturing site in the next decade.

Also Read: Intel 12th Gen Processors are Faster than Apple's M1 Max? CES 2022 Showcase Boasts of Upcoming Chips

Aside from this, the tech manufacturer also plans to invest $100 billion more in the coming years and another $100 million in partnership with colleges and universities in Ohio.

"Intel's new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called chips," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, via Business Wire.

On the other hand, Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger said that the latest investment in the new Ohio manufacturing location would help the company restore its semiconductor manufacturing leadership in the United States.

Intel Ohio Manufacturing Location as 'Silicon Heartland'

Gelsinger claimed that the Ohio manufacturing location could expand up to 2,000 acres. Because of this, this factory location is expected to become the "Silicon Heartland" because of its size.

He added that this is just one of the efforts made by Intel to bring leading SoC capacity and capability back to the United States. The upcoming factories are also expected to form a new epicenter for advanced chip production in the U.S.

In other news, Intel named Michelle Johnston Holthaus as the new client computing business head. Meanwhile, Intel unvaccinated employees for being forced to have unpaid leave.

For more news updates about Intel and other giant chipmakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Intel Closes First SSD Business Deal With SK Hynix | Acquisition to Continue Until 2025

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.