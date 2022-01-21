Dapper Labs: 'UFC Strike'NFT Collection to Feature 200,000 Packs as Open Drop

Dapper Labs, the creator behind "NBA Top Shot," has recently partnered with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for an NFT (non-fungible token) venture. The Flow blockchain developer compiled a special NFT collection, "UFC Strike," which eyes its official release on Sunday, Jan. 23.

UFC Enters NFT Craze

According to a report by Bitcoin.com, the popular mixed martial arts company became one of the most-watched sports shows around the world. In 175 countries, 900 million households are said to have been viewing it apart from its huge fan base of over 625 million fans.

Last year, the MMA entertainment titan agreed to pursue the world of NFTs following its partnership with Crypto.com back in July. Shortly after this collaboration, the organization released the "UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 event," which was the first NFT collection under it.

Besides its deal with Crypto.com, another agreement came to UFC after it agreed to work with Dapper Labs, a well-known creator in the field of blockchain. The partnership took place last Thursday, Jan. 20.

'UFC Strike' to Launch 200,000 Packs

Since investors know so much about Dapper Labs, the sports fans have to put their faith in it if they want to invest in the "UFC Strike" compilation. According to the firm, MMA fans will have the chance to own their own NFTs, which will feature the most unforgettable moments in the entirety of UFC.

"Launching first as an open drop of 200,000 total packs, UFC Strike will start with a first-round of 100,000 "Fully Loaded" packs, consisting of three NFT Moments capturing incredible finishes and amazing displays of striking and grappling from UFC fighters like Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, Derrick Lewis, Justin ​​Gaethje and more," Dapper Labs announced.

Per UFC's senior VP of global consumer products, Tracey Bleczinki, Dapper Labs was indeed an "innovator" in the field of non-fungible tokens. He added that the whole organization was thrilled to be a part of this huge offer for all the UFC fans all over the globe.

If you want to access any UFC NFTs, you can check this site at ufcstrike.com for more details.

To have a head start ahead of others, it's important to pay attention to the availability of each supply. From $50, you could flip the future price of this NFT pack to double or even quadruple its current value.

Tom Brady NFT Agency Funding

In another report by Yahoo Sports, Tampa Bay star Tom Brady's NFT company "Autograph" has reportedly raised $170 million in funding from investors.

The said agency stated that it managed to raise this amount from the capital, such as Kleiner Perkins and Andreessen Horowitz.

Speaking of cryptocurrency, UFC partnered with Socios, a known blockchain provider, would launch UFC fan tokens, Tech Times wrote last May.

Concerning the growing trend of sports NFTs, you might want to pay a visit to the top 10 most expensive NFTs in the field of sports.

